Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
South Burlington City Council to discuss climate action plan
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of South Burlington has completed a draft of its own climate action plan and it will be discussed by the City Council Monday night. This climate action plan is in line with the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act when it comes to meeting emissions targets.
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
mychamplainvalley.com
Illness, staff shortage close two schools
Barre, VT — Students at U-32 Middle and High School as well as Spaulding High School had an unexpected day off as the schools had to shut down for the day due to widespread illnesses and staffing shortages. “Late last night, it was clear that missing school had a...
Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages
After a month of minimal school disruptions, Spaulding High School in Barre and U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier canceled classes on Monday due to a combination of widespread illness and staffing shortages. Barre Unified Union School District superintendent Chris Hennessey closed Spaulding High School for the full...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Police investigating whether homicides in Burlington, South Burlington are linked
It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 2...
Randolph-area school district disables its own website following transphobic hack
The hack appears related to an incident last week involving the Randolph Union Middle/High School volleyball team, according to superintendent Layne Millington. District officials have declined to discuss that incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph-area school district disables its own website following transphobic hack.
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
WCAX
Champlain College’s Single Parents Program allows single parents to pursue undergrad degrees
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Life can be hard to balance as a single parent, but Champlain College has a program to help single parents earn an undergraduate degree. For 35 years now, Champlain’s Single Parents Program has helped more than 600 students go out into the community with degrees and jobs, and now a $1 million donation will help even more parents in the years to come.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
WCAX
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
WCAX
Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sweater weather is here to stay, and Vermont’s woolly experts got together to celebrate at the 34th annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival. Sheep and wool enthusiasts from across the state gathered in Tunbridge to show off their animals, products and talents. “It’s not something...
WCAX
Annual Buddy Walk took place Sunday in Burlington’s Battery Park
It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men were killed in two Chittenden County towns within hours of one another and police say the man responsible for both homicides is in custody. Sunday at around 8:15 p.m., police in Burlington say they got calls about gunfire on Pine Street. Upon arriving, first responders found a 40-year-old man dead.
WCAX
Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At 8:15pm Sunday, Burlington Police were called after multiple people reported a shooting at an apartment on Pine Street. Upon arrival they found a 40-yr-old male victim deceased. Acting Police Chief Jon Murad tells us detectives from the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force are conducting...
WCAX
Organizations gather for 2022 Substance Use Addiction Summit
Burlington residents call for more action on public safety after shooting incidents. Calls for more public safety in Burlington after another gunfire incident Wednesday in what has been a record year for gun violence in the city. Our Katharine Huntley reports on an effort by residents to bring their concerns before the City Council.
As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington
Three retail cannabis shops were expected to open Saturday, the first day permitted by state law, including Ceres Collaborative in Burlington. One customer said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to be first in line. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
Antelope Valley Press
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so, on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open, today. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet.
Colchester Sun
City council votes 4 to 1 to approve resolution of appreciation for Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko and the work they did as interim co-managers
ESSEX JUNCTION — Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko made history as the interim co-managers who guided the Village of Essex Junction through the municipal transition of becoming a city. Sept. 14 was their last official day as co-managers, and Regina Mahony was welcomed into her role as city manager.
Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns
A public hearing will be held on Oct. 4 to discuss potential zoning changes at Taft Corners. Read the story on VTDigger here: Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns.
Comments / 0