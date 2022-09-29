BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Life can be hard to balance as a single parent, but Champlain College has a program to help single parents earn an undergraduate degree. For 35 years now, Champlain’s Single Parents Program has helped more than 600 students go out into the community with degrees and jobs, and now a $1 million donation will help even more parents in the years to come.

