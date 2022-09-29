ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

South Burlington City Council to discuss climate action plan

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of South Burlington has completed a draft of its own climate action plan and it will be discussed by the City Council Monday night. This climate action plan is in line with the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act when it comes to meeting emissions targets.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
BARRE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Illness, staff shortage close two schools

Barre, VT — Students at U-32 Middle and High School as well as Spaulding High School had an unexpected day off as the schools had to shut down for the day due to widespread illnesses and staffing shortages. “Late last night, it was clear that missing school had a...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Champlain College's Single Parents Program allows single parents to pursue undergrad degrees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Life can be hard to balance as a single parent, but Champlain College has a program to help single parents earn an undergraduate degree. For 35 years now, Champlain’s Single Parents Program has helped more than 600 students go out into the community with degrees and jobs, and now a $1 million donation will help even more parents in the years to come.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Vermont's 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sweater weather is here to stay, and Vermont’s woolly experts got together to celebrate at the 34th annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival. Sheep and wool enthusiasts from across the state gathered in Tunbridge to show off their animals, products and talents. “It’s not something...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men were killed in two Chittenden County towns within hours of one another and police say the man responsible for both homicides is in custody. Sunday at around 8:15 p.m., police in Burlington say they got calls about gunfire on Pine Street. Upon arriving, first responders found a 40-year-old man dead.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At 8:15pm Sunday, Burlington Police were called after multiple people reported a shooting at an apartment on Pine Street. Upon arrival they found a 40-yr-old male victim deceased. Acting Police Chief Jon Murad tells us detectives from the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force are conducting...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Organizations gather for 2022 Substance Use Addiction Summit

Burlington residents call for more action on public safety after shooting incidents. Calls for more public safety in Burlington after another gunfire incident Wednesday in what has been a record year for gun violence in the city. Our Katharine Huntley reports on an effort by residents to bring their concerns before the City Council.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer's found safe

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
MILTON, VT
Antelope Valley Press

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so, on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open, today. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet.
VERMONT STATE

