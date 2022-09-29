Read full article on original website
QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors
This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
FRX Innovations and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd Jointly Develop Flame Retardant Upholstery Fabrics for The UK Furniture Market with Outstanding Touch and Feel
FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV:FRXI) (FRA:W2A), a leader in eco-friendly flame-retardant (“FR”) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd (“Sichuan”), to introduce world’s first halogen free inherent flame-retardant upholstery fabric solution capable of meeting the stringent British Fire Standard BS 5852; part 1 for furniture, while providing outstanding touch and feel, all in a solution that is environmentally sustainable and permanent. The introduction of this new fabric technology, Glentham® anti-dripping FR Polyester fiber and yarn solution, comes on the heels of new regulations banning the content of Persistent Organic Pollutants like halogenated flame retardants, in recycled furniture sold in the UK.
South Korean Medical Device Company Spine MT Was Clinically Proven of Its Effectiveness as Non-surgical Disc Decompression Treatment for Herniated Intervertebral Disc “Published in International Journal”
Sacramento, California, United States - 10-02-2022 (PR Distribution™) - Spine MT(SpineMT K1) announced on the 30th that a spinal decompression treatment device developed with its new medical device technology was published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, titled “Effect of Nonsurgical Spinal Decompression on Intensity of Pain and Herniated Disc Volume in Subacute Lumbar Herniated Disc”.
Juniper Research: Fuel Cost Savings from Mobility-as-a-Service Use to Reach $10.8 billion by 2027; Driven by Rising Cost of Private Vehicles
A new study from Juniper Research found MaaS (Mobility‑as‑a‑Service) will generate fuel cost savings of $10.8 billion by 2027 globally; increasing from $2.8 billion in 2022 – a growth of 282%. The research anticipates these savings will be achieved by MaaS’ ability to reduce congestion by displacing private vehicle usage with public transport over MaaS platforms.
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Third Quarter 2022
In the third quarter, we produced over 365,000 vehicles and delivered over 343,000 vehicles. Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks. In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination.
N Suite to Collaborate with zkSync to Offer Secure Private Key Management
"We're delighted to have N Suite joining our growing ecosystem on zkSync,” remarked Will Macfie, Ecosystem Lead for zkSync “Their introduction will unlock new opportunities for our communities and take us another step closer to making self-sovereign participation in the digital economy affordable and easy for anyone in the world."
Global Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator & Freezers Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Arena Instrumentation, B Medical Systems, Dulas and Godrej Appliances Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator & Freezers Market Research Report by Position (Chest and Upright), Capacity, End-Use, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator &...
Global Wireless Testing Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Smart Homes Worldwide Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Medical devices, Aerospace & defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wireless testing market size is valued at USD...
Allen Woo explains the benefits of stock selection for companies and candidates
In today's world of employment and personnel selection, values are becoming increasingly important as a system to select and achieve a better fit for the job, which can lead to a successful selection. Both the candidate and the company have in common certain fundamental aspects that will allow, among other advantages, a lower turnover and a greater adaptation and satisfaction in the position. Allen Woo, an expert in personnel management, discusses the benefits of optimized candidate selection in companies.
The Worldwide Agriculture IoT Industry is Projected to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Agriculture IoT Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Agriculture IoT Market is projected to reach USD 20,470.21 million by 2027 from USD 9,797.09 million in 2021, at a CAGR 13.06% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report...
Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Almac, Arup Laboratories and Biocartis Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher's research report suggests that the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecasted years 2022-2028. China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are considered in the region.
MAP Protocol, CertiK & NEAR Hosted Web3 007 Gala at Token2049 Singapore, Sparking the Provably Secure Omnichain Future
SINGAPORE - October 3, 2022 - (Newswire.com) MAP Protocol, a fast-growing cross-chain solution is on a mission to make cross-chain secure and easy for all by providing projects with a provably secure, easy-to-integrate, and truly decentralized omnichain infrastructure, with instant finality. MAP Protocol co-hosted one of the major Token2049 side events — Web3 007 Gala on Sept. 28, 2022 at Mount Faber Park Ballroom — alongside CertiK and NEAR Protocol. Additional support at the event was shared with Alchemy Pay, Mercuryo, Playverse, and Barter Network with Cointelegraph China, CoinDesk, NEAR Insider, TK Media & Venture and Asia Blockchain Association as media partners.
