The Vanderpump Rules cast member attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bros in a sophisticated yet sultry ensemble. Lala Kent always knows how to turn up the fashion heat for a night out. In April, the Give Them Lala author joined her Vanderpump Rules castmates for the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s newest restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris, in Las Vegas, where she rocked a rose-printed black-and-white mini with lace trim. More recently, Lala stunned in a red carpet–ready look at the Los Angeles premiere of Bros.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO