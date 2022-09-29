Read full article on original website
South Science and Technology Magnet will hold active shooter scenario drill on Wednesday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Preparing for an event that they hope they will never have to respond to is what will be happening this Wednesday at Lima City Schools South Science and Technology Magnet School. Lima City Schools, in conjunction with the Lima Police Department and the Lima Fire Department,...
Mercy Health-St. Rita's volunteers thanked at appreciation luncheon
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Staff at Mercy Health-St. Rita's finally gets the chance to thank the men and women who volunteer at the hospital every year. Because of the pandemic, it has been 2019 since they have been able to hold their volunteer appreciation luncheon. So, they picked the appropriate theme for their comeback in "Roaring in the 20s". The volunteers help in various parts of the hospital and show their support for the medical center's vision by helping raise money for needed improvements, like the auxiliary's one-million-dollar commitment to the graduate medical education program. We ask some of them what they see is their impact on visitors and staff at the hospital.
The Minster community helps make Oktoberfest one of the best festivals in the state
Minster, OH (WLIO) - There was a celebration of German heritage going on in Southern Auglaize County over the weekend and people come from all over to get swept up in the Oktoberfest spirit. It has been recognized as one of the top festivals in the state of Ohio and if you see the turnout for their annual parade, it is hard to disagree. Co-Presidents of the festival committee Joyce Schwartz and Sue Brandewie say Oktoberfest means a lot to the Minster community.
Crossroads Crisis Center holding a number events in October to bring attention to domestic violence
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local organization is holding a number of events to call attention to the issue. The Crossroads Crisis Center holding a kick-off event at the Lima Public Library Monday evening, with Mayor Sharetta Smith reading a proclamation declaring it awareness month. Participants then took a walk in remembrance of those who have died from domestic violence. The walk wrapped up at Trinity Park downtown, with a display of t-shirts that are the work of survivors.
Mercy Health Auxiliary turns Kalida park into Enchanted Forest
Kalida, OH (WLIO) - The Four Season Park in Kalida was transformed into an Enchanted Forest for a fundraiser for the Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Auxiliary. This is the first year that they held the event which gave kids the chance to take a magical trip to different stations. They could make a magic wand, write a note to a fairy, and even take a ride on a unicorn. The Enchanted Forest has been an idea that the auxiliary has been thinking about for a couple of years now, and the money raised will be used to further their commitment to the hospital.
Lima Salvation Army holds first Fall Festival
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The sunny cool weather made it a perfect day for the first ever Lima Salvation Army’s Fall Festival. There was food, games, and fun at the Salvation Army Saturday afternoon. Kids could not only paint a pumpkin, but they could also get their face painted too. There also hot dogs, popcorn, and other treats and then the kids work off some of those calories by playing in the bounce house. With the variety of activities, organizers say it was an awesome day.
Local singer is finalist in National Anthem Contest
WAYNESFIELD, OH (WLIO) - A Waynesfield native needs your vote to perform the national anthem at a big event in Las Vegas. Candace Muir won the contest to perform at the National Finals Rodeo in December last year, but a horrific car accident in November left her unable to attend with many months of recovery. Muir is giving the contest a second chance and finds herself among the top 8 finalists. Muir has performed in several bands including Ohio State Lima's a capella group. She is honored to have the support of local friends and family and hopes to hit the big stage in December.
Humanity was the theme of 2022 TEDx talks in Lima
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Raising questions and getting people to think is the focus of a series of talks that went on Saturday morning at Ohio State Lima. This is the second year for the TEDxFaurot Park talks. This year’s theme was humanity and they had speakers from different parts of the country who spoke on a variety of topics, like connecting with loved ones who are dealing with drug addiction, creating peace during conflict, and how to understand a child who identifies as the opposite sex that they were born as. The whole point of TED and TEDx talks are to bring out ideas worth spreading, and organizers want to make sure they find the right speaker to convey a thought-provoking message.
Murder trial for Lima 19-year-old is set for November 2022
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trial for a Lima teen charged with a 2019 murder is set to begin in November. 19-year-old Na'Zier Howard's trial is scheduled for November 29th. Howard was indicted for the death of Ke'Vonta Cowan in 2019, when Howard was 17 years old. A motion hearing was held on Monday, to remove a request to get Howard's school work while he was at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center for handwriting analysis. Prosecutors were able to get a writing sample from another source and didn't need the schoolwork anymore.
Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
