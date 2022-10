Emmy-award winning television host, radio personality, mega producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ryan Seacrest is set to accept Los Angeles Press Club’s prestigious Luminary Award for Career Achievement. The ceremony will take place at the 15th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Gala on December 4, 2022, a fundraiser for the Los Angeles Press Club, a 501c3 charitable organization. The Luminary Award was instituted to honor distinguished members of the entertainment media community for their lifetime achievements and contributions to society.

