What to know about Windows 11 before upgrading
Microsoft has released Windows 11. Since then, Windows 10 users worldwide are slowly upgrading their PCs to Windows 11. Most of the new computers that we buy today ship with Windows 11. Though Windows 11 is getting traction among users, there are many questions and doubts regarding Windows 11. In this guide, we answered a few of your questions that can help you know Windows 11 better and understand its impact and features. So, let’s find out what you need to know about Windows 11 before you upgrade.
What is Roblox Studio and how to set it up on Windows 11/10
We suspect many folks have heard of Roblox, the popular video game for computers and mobile devices. But there is something else called Roblox Studio, and we find it rather interesting. If you’re into creating video games but not very good at coding, then this could be a good choice.
This data file is associated with a mail account OST file error
This post features solutions to fix this data file is associated with a mail account OST file error on Outlook. This error can occur when a user fails to delete an Outlook .ost file. Usually, its an issue with the account settings, and the error message reads:. This data file...
Digimon Survive Launching, Crashing, Freezing, and Black Screen Issues
Digimon Survive is a tactical role-playing video game by Bandai Namco Entertainment for Windows and other platforms. It is played and loved by millions of gamers. However, a lot of users also experience performance issues with the game time and again. For some users, the game just won’t open or load on their PCs. While many users experience crashes or freezing issues at the game startup or in the middle of the game, some users also encounter a black screen issue while playing the game.
Cannot Connect to RDS Server after Server restart or Windows Update
If you cannot connect to RDS Server, maybe after Server restart or Windows Update on your computer, then this post may help you. RDS or Remote Desktop Services is a platform of choice providing secure mobile and remote desktop access. Errors might occur with RDS due to corrupted or damaged Windows files installed while updating Windows.
How to show custom Comment pop-up description for Shortcuts in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to create a custom comment pop-up description for shortcuts in Windows 11/10. You must have noticed that when you hover the mouse cursor over a desktop shortcut or a shortcut placed in another location, it shows a default text (pop-up description) that points to the path or location of that shortcut. But, if you want, you can add custom text to show as a pop-up description for any shortcut you want with a simple trick.
How to know who is attending a meeting in Outlook?
Outlook Calendar is an efficient and useful organization tool if you are one of those regularly scheduled meetings. When you have several meetings aligned in a day, knowing who will be attending a meeting can ensure that the event is well-organized. Microsoft Office 365 provides excellent tools for the same. It equips the users with digital calendars that can track calendared events easily. Once you invite for a meeting, all you need to do is just wait for a virtual RSVP. Here is a step-by-step guide to knowing who is attending a meeting in Outlook.
Fix 0x87e00196 Xbox Error Code
If you want to know how to fix 0x87e00196 Xbox Error Code, then this article is going to provide you with all possible solutions. Many users are seeing this error code and are not able to install, run, or update an Xbox Game Pass game on their Windows 11/ 10 PC. Instead, they are being redirected to the Microsoft Store Gaming Services page every time they try to manage the game.
Best free Desktop Clock widgets for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free desktop clock widgets for Windows 11/10. Back in Windows 7, we used to have a Windows Sidebar (or Windows Desktop Gadgets) feature with different interesting widgets. One of those widgets was the clock widget which can be placed and moved freely on the desktop screen. But later, that feature was discontinued because of security vulnerabilities. Now, we have a new Widgets feature in Windows 11/10 that lets you add and customize widgets, but it works in a different way. So, those who want to have a clock widget on their Windows 11/10 desktop screen, can check the tools covered in this post below.
How to check AMD chipset driver version on Windows 11/10
Every PC contains Chipset drivers for the components to function correctly. You cannot use a PC without Chipset drivers as they instruct your operating system to communicate with your motherboard and its subsystems. If you are running AMD Chipset drivers, this guide will help you to check the AMD chipset driver version.
Logitech keyboard not working in Windows 11/10
If your Logitech keyboard is not working in Windows 11/10 computer, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the problem. A keyboard stops working due to several causes, like corrupted or outdated keyboard drivers, unresponsive USB ports, drained-out batteries (in the case of a Bluetooth keyboard), etc.
Program won’t open after Windows Update [Fixed]
If a program, software or app doesn’t open after Windows Update on your computer, then this post may be able to help you. This error occurs if the installed update files are corrupted or if the update has broken the program’s installation. This is observed with Google Chrome, Office apps, or other such programs.
How to insert Sound file in Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Do you want to insert a sound file in your Microsoft Office documents but do not know how? In this tutorial, we will explain how to insert a sound file in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Sound files are audio files that can be played by an electronic device or computer.
Microsoft Defender SmartScreen Library gets an update
Browsing the web is fun but it is not always safe due to modern web threat campaigns that are sometimes short-lived when compared to threats in the past. The best web browser for protection from threats on the web is no other than Microsoft Edge, and it is able to do that with a feature known as Microsoft Defender SmartScreen.
Chrome signs me out every time I close the Browser
Many people prefer Chrome to other browsers because it has many features, performs excellently, and supports a wide range of functions. Since it helps easy access, users place a lot of importance on features like the ability to keep browsing history and retain logged-in status for accounts used on a browser, which is one of the things Chrome does so well. However, there have been several complaints about how Chrome signs users out when the browser is closed.
USB ports are not working in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will talk about what you should do if USB ports are not working on your PC. USB ports on a computer allow users to connect different USB devices, like printers, keyboards, mice, etc. If the USB ports stop working, you will not be able to use any USB device. USB ports may stop working due to hardware and software issues.
How to create and use Color Swatches in Photoshop
Accuracy and consistency are a big part of good graphic design. Recreating jobs for clients requires accuracy and consistency. This is very important for official documents that your clients may have and need to keep looking the same. Knowing how to create and use Color Swatches in Photoshop is very important for accuracy and consistency.
Fix HDCP Error Detected on Roku devices
Some Roku users have encountered HDCP Error Detected, Error Code 020 on their devices. More often than not, this issue is caused due misconfigured Refresh Rate settings. However, there are some other software and hardware-related issues we are going to talk about in this post. So, if you encounter HDCP Error Detected error on Roku devices, execute the solutions mentioned in this post to resolve the issue.
Best Sites to Sell or Trade used Electronics
If you are a tech nerd or just have some amount of tech that you want to sell and make some cash, you need to check out these sites to sell or trade used electronics. In this post, we are going to do just that, we will be checking out some serious sites, including the one you can use to trade your products, we don’t have a lot of criteria, just one, we want the site to be easy to use. So, if you want to make some cash whilst decluttering your app, go through our list and pick the best site for you, you can also try multiple sites to find out which one you actually like.
VPN Master Pro Review: Fast VPN optimized for all devices
This article will review one of the best VPN applications for Windows, VPN master Pro. We will cover all the features and help you make an informed decision. Using the internet is not what it used to be in the early days. Nowadays, websites are tracking your activity everywhere, governments censoring content and tracking citizens, hackers trying to get hold of your personal information, and whatnot. Because of so many threats, you can never be at true peace of mind while working on the internet. Well, when there is a problem, there is a solution. VPNs or Virtual Private networks help by protecting you from threats and allowing you to bypass censorship by rerouting your internet traffic to a secure server located in a remote region and encrypting your traffic.
