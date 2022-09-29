Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Jason Simon explains why Costa Rican bank Banco Popular adopted Agile to drive value
In less than a year, 83% of banking and financial services executives will experience a disruptive change in their business from digital technologies. The vaccine for this problem is business agility (Agile methodology). An Agile company is one that is able to detect and respond to change quickly and confidently. According to Jason Simon, being an agile company has everything but contraindications: they produce 30% more profit and 37% faster. The finance expert explains how Banco Popular of Costa Rica has linked to Agile to increase its value.
Woonsocket Call
Leading Debt Payoff Platform Tally Announces $80 Million Series D
Fintech will use funding to grow technology and empower more people to reduce debt. Tally, the financial automation company that pioneered a new approach to addressing the nation’s $900 billion credit card debt crisis, announced today that it has raised $80 million in Series D funding, led by Sway Ventures with participation from Menora Mivtachim. Previous investors Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, Shasta Ventures and Cowboy Ventures also took part in this round. Tally will use the funding to continue to grow the business and further expand its automated debt pay-down system to help members get out of credit card debt, reducing the time and stress it takes people to reach their financial goals. Tally also announced that Ken Denman, a veteran customer-centric technology leader, has joined Tally’s Board of Directors.
Woonsocket Call
ECOM Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash is fair to ChannelAdvisor shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages ChannelAdvisor shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact...
Woonsocket Call
XPENG Receives Third Consecutive MSCI ESG Rating of AA Achieves Industry-leading DJSI Scores
Dedication to EV technology innovation brings remarkable growth potential. XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced today that it received an MSCI ESG rating of AA for the year 2022. Obtained on September 27, 2022, it is the Company’s third consecutive annual AA rating by MSCI ESG Research, ranking top among carmakers worldwide for ESG performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley’s ordinary shares.
Woonsocket Call
Allen Woo explains the benefits of stock selection for companies and candidates
In today's world of employment and personnel selection, values are becoming increasingly important as a system to select and achieve a better fit for the job, which can lead to a successful selection. Both the candidate and the company have in common certain fundamental aspects that will allow, among other advantages, a lower turnover and a greater adaptation and satisfaction in the position. Allen Woo, an expert in personnel management, discusses the benefits of optimized candidate selection in companies.
Woonsocket Call
Randall Castillo Ortega explains how to develop winning retail sales strategies
Fulfillment is the key to client retention. Without a thoughtful approach to client experience (CX), consumer loyalty processes can't be implemented and achieved. Consumer loyalty is the result of great experiences. It is important to measure the impact of your client experience strategy, not only to determine your ROI at a hierarchy level but also to understand which method is most effective in boosting CX. Randall Castillo Ortega is an expert in global trade and eCommerce, and discusses how to improve CX to achieve better results.
Woonsocket Call
The XDC Network Secures $50M From LDA Capital to Drive Ecosystem Development
The founders of the XDC Network have leveraged a portion of their personal token allocations to secure a $50 million commitment from global alternative investment group LDA Capital Limited to accelerate the expansion and development of Layer 2 projects across the XDC Ecosystem and to facilitate network adoption and real-world utility. LDA support will help fund new ventures and entities laser-focused on increasing network adoption among retail and institutional participants, jumpstarting on-chain activity and Total Value Locked (TVL), and supporting technological innovation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
CACI Announces CFO Transition
EVP and CFO Thomas Mutryn Announces His Retirement; Finance SVP Jeffrey MacLauchlan Appointed to Succeed Him. CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) Thomas (Tom) A. Mutryn will retire as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer after more than 16 years of service.
Woonsocket Call
Jorge Zuñiga Blanco discusses how competition in logistics affects trade
Competitivity is more than just reducing costs. Businesses can optimize their expenses to create more efficient logistics operations that are capable of contributing to international trade success. In today's hyperconnected world, where many of the factors that determine competitiveness are commoditized and become a standard, adding value is the only way to remain competitive. Jorge Zuñiga Blanco is a veteran businessman and expert on global trade, and explains how logistics competitivity impacts global trade.
Woonsocket Call
Onto Innovation Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for October 27, 2022
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Onto Innovation will host a conference call and audio webcast in connection with its release of the financial results. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:
Woonsocket Call
MAP Protocol, CertiK & NEAR Hosted Web3 007 Gala at Token2049 Singapore, Sparking the Provably Secure Omnichain Future
SINGAPORE - October 3, 2022 - (Newswire.com) MAP Protocol, a fast-growing cross-chain solution is on a mission to make cross-chain secure and easy for all by providing projects with a provably secure, easy-to-integrate, and truly decentralized omnichain infrastructure, with instant finality. MAP Protocol co-hosted one of the major Token2049 side events — Web3 007 Gala on Sept. 28, 2022 at Mount Faber Park Ballroom — alongside CertiK and NEAR Protocol. Additional support at the event was shared with Alchemy Pay, Mercuryo, Playverse, and Barter Network with Cointelegraph China, CoinDesk, NEAR Insider, TK Media & Venture and Asia Blockchain Association as media partners.
Woonsocket Call
Engine Gaming's, Frankly Media and Aggregated Media Announce Partnership
Frankly initiates monetization of Aggregated Media's A8 Esports Digital Linear Channel while maximizing target audience reach. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Frankly Media ("Frankly"), a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels and wholly-owned subsidiary of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), today announced a partnership with Aggregated Media ("A8"), an esports and video game culture media company. The partnership enables Frankly to monetize A8's content via their premium yield advertising services and maximize their audience reach through Frankly's video streaming platform, mobile apps and OTT/CTV.
Woonsocket Call
Global Digital Banking Platform Market Report 2022: Expanding Use of Cloud-Based Platforms to Boost Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Banking Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), by Mode, by Component (Platform, Service), by Service, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital banking platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 107.1 billion...
Woonsocket Call
QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors
This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
Woonsocket Call
VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Woonsocket Call
COIN FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important October 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action - COIN
If you purchased Coinbase securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Coinbase class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8095 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Third Quarter 2022
In the third quarter, we produced over 365,000 vehicles and delivered over 343,000 vehicles. Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks. In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination.
Woonsocket Call
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Woonsocket Call
Flowing Cloud Tech Debuts on HKEX: Will Become First Metaverse IPO in Hong Kong
The first Metaverse HK IPO, Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd(6610.HK), officially launched on 29 Sep with the fundraising amount around US$ 100 million. The deal was widely sought after by the market in HK and overseas. One the first day of book building, the HK public offering tranche was 5 times oversubscribed, which is the largest HK IPO with such multiples of oversubscribe on the book open day this year.
Comments / 0