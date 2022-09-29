ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
insideevs.com

Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

Elon Musk rarely forgets. And Tesla's (TSLA) billionaire CEO certainly doesn't forget those who have opposed him or his companies. To ensure they don't keep a short memory, he reminds them of the disputes that have pitted them against each other. No schadenfreude here; he doesn't revel in their difficulties....
Gizmodo

How to Watch Elon Musk Reveal His Robot at Tesla AI Day

It’s been a little over a year since Elon Musk trotted a person in a spandex suit out on stage and paraded them around like a prototype robot, before saying “the Tesla bot will be real.” Now, he’s teasing that we’ll actually get to see one of his many, many promises escape the vapor at tonight’s Tesla AI Day. Or, at least, he says we’ll see enough of the robot for him to recruit talent that can actually translate his big brain goals into physical reality.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Flip-Flops on Tesla Big Day

Elon Musk has accustomed his millions of fans to great promises. He hasn't been shy about promising self-driving vehicles for 2018. He was back at it in 2018, when he promised that Version 9 of the FSD feature would begin rolling out in August. He did it again during Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019, proclaiming that "a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.”
morningbrew.com

Tesla reveals our future robot overlords

Tesla unveiled the prototype for its humanoid robot Optimus at the company’s AI showcase yesterday, bringing CEO Elon Musk one step closer to his goal of becoming a real life Dr. No. The robot walked, waved, and raised the roof live on stage. In videos, it carried boxes around...
People

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's Optimus Robot, Says It 'Can Actually Do a Lot More' as It Walks and Waves on Stage

"It really is a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it," Musk said at AI Day 2022 on Friday as he revealed a long-awaited prototype of his company's robot Tesla has debuted a new humanoid robot with the help of CEO Elon Musk, who said he believes the technology could change millions of lives worldwide. Musk, 51, took the stage at AI Day 2022 Friday to help unveil a prototype of the robot, also known as Optimus, which uses Tesla's self-driving technology to function, according to CNN and CNBC. Optimus slowly walked...
insideevs.com

Tesla Delivers Record-Setting 343,830 Cars In Q3 2022

Tesla has just released its Q3 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 343,830 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.
TechCrunch

How to watch Tesla AI Day 2022

Viewers should expect demos and updates on the Optimus robot, the Dojo supercomputer as well as its “Autopilot” advanced driver assistance system, along with the $15,000 upgrade known as FSD, or “Full Self Driving.” (Tesla vehicles are not self-driving.) CEO Elon Musk has billed Tesla AI...
ENGINEERING

