Angela Deese, Christian Author and Inspirational Speaker, Shares Her Own Struggles in Her Book: “The Wounded”

“Christ's 40 Commandments for Use by Those in Ministry” is compiled by Renee Valverde Wagenblatt who comments:. “To my knowledge this is the first Bible reference book with its unique format. The book takes the prose form of the Bible and puts it in the form of a presentation of 40 commands. Each command is followed by a list of some of the 959 related verses of instruction from Jesus Christ found in the Gospels of the Bible. This format enables the reader to view all the verses about a command in a few pages. More than a simple word search, the content includes related words and Christ's actions. The exhaustive research is done for you.”

RELIGION ・ 5 HOURS AGO