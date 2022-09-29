Angela Deese, Christian Author and Inspirational Speaker, Shares Her Own Struggles in Her Book: “The Wounded”

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
The Author of “Christ's 40 Commandments for Use by Those in Ministry,” Renee Valverde Wagenblatt, Provides Related Bible Verses in a Handy Book
“Christ's 40 Commandments for Use by Those in Ministry” is compiled by Renee Valverde Wagenblatt who comments:. “To my knowledge this is the first Bible reference book with its unique format. The book takes the prose form of the Bible and puts it in the form of a presentation of 40 commands. Each command is followed by a list of some of the 959 related verses of instruction from Jesus Christ found in the Gospels of the Bible. This format enables the reader to view all the verses about a command in a few pages. More than a simple word search, the content includes related words and Christ's actions. The exhaustive research is done for you.”
Woonsocket Call
Louisiana-based Meditation Guru turned Author, LaTosha Kelly Launches her New Book titled ‘Finding Your Calm’.
LaTosha Kelly, the founder of New Beginnings Meditation turned into an author with the launch of her new book titled 'Finding Your Calm', a complete guide to meditation. The author also launched a daily self-help Journal under the same name. The book is available for online purchase on the website and Amazon.
Woonsocket Call
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1735426636. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and...
Woonsocket Call
Gopi Menon’s new book receives a warm literary welcome
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction – Religion/Philosophy book “Back to GOD, Away from Religion” by Gopi Menon, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B092DNDCML. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of...
Woonsocket Call
Arielle Caputo and Pranna appear on Good Day Live with Michelle and Kyle
United States – On Friday, September 4, 2022, Arielle Caputo and Pranna graced the set of Good Day Live with hosts, Michelle Murad and Kyle Trueblood to promote new book – Little Black Book of Secrets. Two friends who originally met on Instagram, setting out to improve lives...
