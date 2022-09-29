Read full article on original website
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
Former police chief in Alabama indicted for excessive force
CITRONELLE, Ala (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing...
$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday. BLM officials said the National Mustang Association pledged to double the...
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
Former Kentucky lawmaker sentenced to prison in fraud case
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky lawmaker Robert Goforth was sentenced Monday to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. Goforth, who resigned from the Kentucky House in 2021, also faces two years of supervised release, media outlets reported. Goforth ran...
Prison reform advocate settles solitary confinement suit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime prison reform advocate has agreed to a settlement with Tennessee prison officials over their use of solitary confinement for pretrial detainees. Alex Friedmann sued the Tennessee Department of Correction last year, complaining that he was being housed in one of the most restrictive...
California council member sues sheriff for defamatory remarks
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Riverside city council member said in a lawsuit that the county sheriff defamed her when he said on social media that she had supported defacing the historic courthouse during a July abortion rights protest. City Council Member Clarissa Cervantes said Sheriff Chad Bianco caused...
Danny Masterson’s Lawyer Warns That Campaign Ads Inflame Scientology Bias
Danny Masterson’s lawyer warned on Monday that TV ads in the race for Los Angeles mayor could inflame hostility toward the Church of Scientology, making it harder for Masterson to receive a fair trial. Masterson, the former “That ’70s Show” star, is scheduled to go on trial next week...
Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board on Monday rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The three-member State Appeals Board, which considers state legal financial obligations, unanimously denied the claims from...
Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Stretch limousines, like the one involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, should be equipped with side-impact protection devices and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New York task force convened to study safety problems with the oversized vehicles.
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
6 unique rentals worth booking in Joshua Tree
The California desert has long drawn visionary architects and creatives, from Albert Frey to Paul R. Williams, but that ingenuity doesn't stop with modernism in Palm Springs. In the high desert around Joshua Tree, a slate of newly opened vacation rentals double as architectural and design gems that offer next-level experiences to connect with the region's wondrous landscape.
This California trail has the most beautiful fall foliage I’ve ever seen
Head to the eastern Sierra for epic leaf-peeping on this underrated hike just outside Mammoth Lakes.
Tax breaks for farmers near passage in Missouri Legislature
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A $40 million tax credit package for Missouri farmers and other agricultural businesses neared passage Monday, when a committee voted to send the bill to the full state Senate. The bill is expected to come up for a final Senate vote Tuesday. The measure extends...
