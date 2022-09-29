Read full article on original website
‘SNL': Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Roast New Cast and Show’s Lazy Trump Bits in Season Premiere (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” started Season 48 on an extremely meta note, with a cold open sketch that roasted the recent cast turnover, and did some pretty funny mockery of the show’s frustrating reliance on lazy Trump-centered political parodies. The bit, which basically acknowledged almost all criticism of the...
‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Evan Roe Joins Cast of Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’
Roe will star alongside Jeff Daniels in the series about a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy
‘911’: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause Break Down the ‘Surprising’ and ‘Satisfying’ Conclusion to Athena’s Origin Story
"Our writers have a way of weaving this fabric, this tapestry, where you may see this thread again, you may see this character again," Bassett told TheWrap
Abbi Jacobson Says They’re Still ‘Waiting to See’ on a ‘League of Their Own’ Season 2 Renewal
In a spoiler-filled conversation with TheWrap, the co-creator and star also talked about which film cast members she'd like to have in future seasons
‘Firefly Lane’ With Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke to End With Season 2
The show returns in two parts, the first premiering Dec. 2 on Netflix
How Scott Mescudi, Kenya Barris and Netflix Animators Crafted a Colorful, Trippy New York City Love Story in ‘Entergalactic’
The musical television special accompanies Kid Cudis eighth studio album of the same name
‘The Good Fight': Alan Cumming on the ‘Even Darker’ Fate That Was Planned for Eli Gold
Democratic campaign manager Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) made his debut on “The Good Fight” on Paramount+ over the last two episodes of Season 6, visiting Chicago to deal with tricky legal troubles brought about by a right-wing prosecutor attempting to call him out for interference in the 2020 election. While he was in town, he attended a fundraiser for the Dems, and was nearly killed when a man burst out of a bathroom stall at the event, shouting an anti-Jewish epithet and shooting Frank Landau, who the man had mistaken for Gold. But that wasn’t the original version of the story from showrunners Robert and Michelle King, according to Cumming.
Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram
Charlie Hunnam was pictured at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles on Monday evening at the Regency Village Theatre. The 42-year-old English actor donned a navy blue suit with a stone blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event. He sported a...
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
KIDS・
Ratings: CBS Brings Back Its Thursday Night Comedy Slate With a Bang
"So Help Me Todd" debuted to 4.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched new show premiere of the fall broadcast TV season so far
‘9-1-1': Athena’s Dad Is Questioned by the Police About Tanya Kingston’s Death (Exclusive Video)
“9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 3 takes viewers back to Athena’s (Angela Bassett) origin story first explored in Season 2 that uncovered the frightening, unsolved disappearance of a young girl in her hometown, which spurred her to want to become a police officer. In a clip shared exclusively with TheWrap, police question the connection Athena’s father, Samuel, may have with Tanya Kingston’s kidnapping and eventual murder.
How ‘Tootsie’ Director Sydney Pollack Tricked Dustin Hoffman Into Behaving on the Famously Fraught Set (Exclusive Book Excerpt)
In his memoir "The Best Seat in the House," longtime assistant director David McGiffert recalls how the director found a clever way to appeal to his difficult star
Carson Kressley on When He Figured Out Jackie Would on ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Was His OG ‘Queer Eye’ Co-Star (Video)
Plus, the longtime judge looks back on the shows second season ahead of its Friday finale
‘Tarzan’ Film Rights Picked Up by Sony Pictures
Studio hopes to reimagine IP for modern audiences
How to Watch ‘Smile': Is Paramount’s New Horror Movie Streaming?
Paramount’s new original horror movie, about a “Ring”-style curse that passes from one person to another and involves horribly violent deaths and – surprise! – a big wide grin on your face, is here, just in time for spooky season. “Smile,” which stars Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner and just had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin before opening this Friday (September 30), is super creepy and unsettling.
The Best Halloween Movies on Netflix Right Now
From truly scary horror films to fun frightfests, we've got you covered
The 15 Best Horror Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them
From cannibals to UFOs to ghost-faced killers
Why ‘Smile’ Director Parker Finn Didn’t Want to Bog the Horror Film Down in Mythology
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap how he went about adapting his short film into a feature
