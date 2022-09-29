Join us for a free, livestream discussion on the Treasure Valley real estate market

Panelists

The Boise and Treasure Valley housing market has soared since 2020 with houses going for thousands of dollars above the asking price and bidding wars driving the cost up.

We’ve been following all the action in our Affording Boise series.

Now, prices are falling back to Earth. Is this the market correcting itself? Or is a crash looming?

Join us for this livestream event as we tackle these questions from all aspects — from real estate to city planning to development.

Three Treasure Valley experts will offer insights on what they’re seeing, explain how the market is responding to the changes, and offertheir advice for home buyers and sellers.

Falling back to Earth Livestream

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Where: IdahoStatesman.com , and on our Facebook page and YouTube channel .

Free: Register and ask your question in advance

Cyndi Elliot, real estate agent with Group One Sotheby’s International Realty since 2000 and member of the Boise Regional Realtors’ Board of Directors.

Cody Weight, president of Solitude Homes and vice president of Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho.

Caleb Hood, City of Meridian planning division manager.

Cyndi Elliot, real estate agent with Group One Sotheby’s International Realty since 2000 and member of the Boise Regional Realtors Board of Directors. Provided by Cyndi Elliot

Cyndi Elliot, Boise Regional Realtors Director

Cody Weight, president of Solitude Homes and vice president of Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho. Provided by Cody Weight

Cody Weight, vice president, Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho

Caleb Hood, city of Meridian planning division manager. City of Meridian

Caleb Hood, planning division manager, City of Meridian

Idaho Statesman growth and development reporter Paul Schwendelson. Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

Moderator: Paul Schwedelson, growth & development reporter