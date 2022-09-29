ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill area high school football scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 29

By Sam Copeland
 4 days ago

Clover 35, Nation Ford 7

The Clover Blue Eagles took a 21-0 lead after one period and topped the Nation Ford Falcons 35-7 in the Region 3-5A opener for both teams at Clover Thursday night.

Clover got a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Jaylon Hoover to take a 14-0 lead with just more than four minutes left in the opening quarter. Both of his scoring strikes were to Dion Brown. The first covered 51 yards and the second 65 yards. Clover completed the first quarter scoring when they blocked a punt and ran it in for a touchdown.

Hoover and Brown teamed up again on 90-yard pass play to make it 28-0 early in the second period. The Falcons got a six-yard touchdown pass from Carson Black to Josh Ameo to cut the deficit to 28-7 at halftime.

After a scoreless third period, Hoover passed to Hunter Jaime on an 8-yard play to complete the scoring.

The Blue Eagles are now 3-3 overall, while the Falcons fell to 1-5 in all games.

Spring Valley 37, Rock Hill 22

Spring Valley took a 16-8 lead at intermission and topped the Rock Hill Bearcats 37-22 in the Region 3-5A opener for both teams in Columbia Thursday night.

Spring Valley added a touchdown in the third period for a 23-8 lead when it was over. The ‘Cats answered, and it was 23-14. Spring Valley scored again for a 30-14 advantage, but Rock Hill added a touchdown to cut the deficit to 30-22. Spring Valley completed the scoring with a touchdown in the final minutes of play.

The loss dropped the Bearcats to 1-5 overall on the year.

Blythewood 52, Fort Mill 0

Blythewood scored in every quarter and blasted the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 52-0 in a Region 3-5A game at Blythewood Thursday night.

Blythewood led 17-0 after one quarter and 31-0 at halftime. They added 14 points in the third period and completed the scoring with a touchdown in the final stanza.

Fort Mill dropped to 0-6 on the year as they lost their region opener.

Indian Land 28, York 21

The Indian Land Warriors broke a 14-14 tie after three periods and edged the York Cougars 28-21 in the Region 3-4A opener for both teams Thursday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Warriors scored for a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Myles Stinson scampered in from 6 yards out for the score. York answered on a 70-yard run by Javarus Guthrie to tie it at 7-7 at halftime.

Stinson opened the second half scoring when he scored on a short run for a 14-7 Warriors’ advantage, but Guthrie answered with a touchdown to tie the contest at 14-14 as the teams headed to the final period.

Quarterback Ayden Davis gave the Cougars a 21-14 advantage in the first minute of the final stanza with a 5-yard run. Warriors’ signal caller Jaxon Scheidt answered with a 50-yard score to tie the contest at 21-21.

Scheidt’s five-yard run in the final minutes provided a 28-21 Warriors’ lead, and the Indian Land defense stopped York inside the 15 yard line to end the game.

The Warriors are 5-1 overall, while the Cougars fall to 4-2 in all games.

Chester 41, Woodruff 34

The Chester Cyclones came from behind and defeated Woodruff 41-34 in the Region 4-3A opener for both teams in Chester Thursday night.

Woodruff took a quick 14-0 lead. Carson Tucker passed to Nehemiah Crocker for the first score and Eastin Burch ran in from a yard out for the second tally.

The Cyclones answered. They cut it to 14-7 on a 10-yard run by Antonio Hopkins with just less than three minutes left in the opening period. Woodruff answered quickly when Tucker passed to Crocker, and it was 21-7 after one quarter was in the books.

The Cyclones dominated the second quarter. Their defense shut down Woodruff, while the offense produced three touchdowns and a 28-21 lead at halftime.

Chester quarterback Trooper Floyd passed to Hopkins on a 61-yard play for the first score. Shydem McCullough got the other two scores. The first was on a three-yard run that knotted the score at 21-21. The second was a one-yard run that capped a 12-play drive that covered 67 yards. That gave the Cyclones the advantage heading to the locker room at halftime.

When Hopkins scored on a five-yard run early in the third period, Chester had a 34-21 lead. Woodruff got another Tucker to Crocker pass for a touchdown. The 19-yard aerial to cut the deficit to 34-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Chester retaliated. Floyd passed to Andre Evans on a 42-yard play and Chester was up 41-27 with just less than a minute gone in the final stanza. Woodruff completed the scoring when Kory Scott scored on a one-yard run midway through the final quarter.

The Cyclones improved to 4-3 overall on the year with the victory.

Andrew Jackson 77, Cheraw 20

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers raced to a 36-14 lead after one period and routed Cheraw 77-20 in a Region 5-2A game at Andrew Jackson Thursday night.

Andrew Jackson tacked on 28 more points in the second quarter for a 64-20 lead at halftime. They added a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters to complete the scoring.

The Vols improved to 4-2 overall as they won their region opener.

Pageland Central 21, Buford 7

Pageland Central took a 13-7 lead at halftime and defeated the Buford Yellow Jackets 21-7 in the Region 5-2A opener for both teams in Pageland Thursday night.

After a scoreless third quarter, Pageland Central completed the scoring with an insurance touchdown in the final 12 minutes.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 5-1 overall with the loss.

Lewisville 16, CA Johnson 0

The Lewisville Lions opened their Region 3-1A season with a 16-0 win over CA Johnson in Richburg Thursday night.

The Lions improved to 6-1 overall with the victory.

Whitmire 48, Great Falls 30

Whitmire took an early 10-0 lead and went on to topple the Great Falls Red Devils 48-30 in a Region 3-1A game at Great Falls Thursday night.

The Red Devils dropped to 2-5 overall as they lost their region opener.

Northwestern 58, Lancaster 16

Catawba Ridge 21, South Pointe 7

