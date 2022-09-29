Read full article on original website
Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"
Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Meet Kanye West’s Rumored New Love Interest, South African Model Candice Swanepoel
While Kanye West‘s embattled with Gap and adidas, he’s got a new lady in his life. A source close to Entertainment Tonight has revealed that Ye has been cozying up with model Candice Swanepoel. “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” the source told ET....
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Kim Kardashian Rolled Into Beyoncé's Birthday in Tiger-Print Pantaleggings
Kim Kardashian is one of many stars who attended Beyoncé's 41st birthday celebration in LA on Sept. 10. The "Virgo's Groove" singer set an '80s-inspired roller-disco theme for the bash, which took place at a Bel-Air mansion, and Kardashian followed the dress code to a tee. She opted for her signature Balenciaga catsuit style, rocking red-sequined, tiger-print separates. The "Kardashians" star coordinated them with a rhinestone Hourglass XS bag and oversize D-frame sunglasses to really drive home the disco-era inspiration. Her fitted, long-sleeved top and pantaleggings gave off the illusion of a full one-piece, and she parted her long platinum hair down the center.
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
PHOTOS: Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Beach Mansion Up For Sale At $29.5M
Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018. According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.
