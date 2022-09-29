Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida

Originally published Sept. 28 on KTVB.COM .

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday.

Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.

The storm swamped city streets with water and took down trees and powerlines. Millions of Floridians are under evacuation orders and almost 2 million people are without power.

The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho is on standby to help out.

Matt Oschner, a spokesperson for the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana, said one volunteer has been sent to Florida so far, but he expects several more to head that way in the next few days.

One of the best ways to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian is to donate to the American Red Cross. Those interested in donating can do so by visiting redcross.org .

Hurricane Ian will continue to batter Florida overnight as it crosses the state, bringing heavy rains and strong winds for the next 24 hours.

