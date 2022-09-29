ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Farmers, legislative candidates react to farm labor overtime vote

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Farmers across the state officially have to pivot on labor plans after the Department of labor accepted the recommendation from the Farm Laborers Wage board to lower the current threshold for overtime pay from 60 to 40 hours. The vote was a hot topic amongst...
NYS paid out 1.4M fraudulent unemployment claims, but won't say amount of tax money lost

New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 is working to get you answers when it comes to how much of your tax dollars were lost to unemployment benefits fraud in New York State. Monday, we asked again for the total amount lost to fraud, but the state still isn't saying. The Governor’s Office did not respond to our questions Monday, the New York State Department of Labor replied, but did not give the answer.
Limo Safety Task Force release report

New York State (WRGB) — Nearly four years after the 2018 Schoharie Limo crash that killed 20 people, the state's stretch limo passenger safety task force has released its report, which includes recommendations aimed at make sure no tragedy like this ever happens again. The 154 page report comes...
