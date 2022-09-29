ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration to stop its "illegal" student loan cancellation program. The lawsuit challenges the president’s authority, through the Department of Education, to cancel more than $500 billion in student loan debt without congressional approval. “This...
Report: Arizona hospitals experiencing more financial challenges

PHOENIX — Some of Arizona's healthcare facilities have financially taken a nosedive this year as local hospitals attempt to adjust to a post-pandemic environment. A report released Friday by the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association shows the net operating margins of local facilities fell from an average of 4.6% in 2021 to -8.7% in the second quarter of 2022.
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states

ARIZONA, USA — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks.
Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot

PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday

ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
12News honored with 11 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards

PHOENIX — 12News was recognized with 11 2022 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The Southwestern Rocky Mountain region serves Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and southeastern California. 12News was recognized with the following awards:. 1. Continuing Coverage: "No Justice for Sammy"...
Will the Valley be habitable in 2050? An environmental scientist says yes, but with these changes

PHOENIX — Recent studies estimate the Valley will add more than a million people over the next few decades, but can we support them?. Lake Mead is shrinking, as is Arizona's allotment from the Colorado River. The latest projections indicate we could see more than 130 days over 100 degrees by 2040 and more than half the year in the triple digits by the end of this century.
