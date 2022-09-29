Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban. Here's their plan
PHOENIX — A Phoenix abortion clinic has come up with a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions. Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients will have an...
Arizona judge denies Planned Parenthood's request to halt ruling on near-total abortion ban
TUCSON, Ariz. — Planned Parenthood Arizona's requests to halt a Pima County Superior Court's ruling that lifted the injunction on the state's pre-statehood abortion ban has been denied. Last week, a judge ruled that a Civil War-era ban on abortion could go into effect now that the U.S. Supreme...
Arizona sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration to stop its "illegal" student loan cancellation program. The lawsuit challenges the president’s authority, through the Department of Education, to cancel more than $500 billion in student loan debt without congressional approval. “This...
Report: Arizona hospitals experiencing more financial challenges
PHOENIX — Some of Arizona's healthcare facilities have financially taken a nosedive this year as local hospitals attempt to adjust to a post-pandemic environment. A report released Friday by the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association shows the net operating margins of local facilities fell from an average of 4.6% in 2021 to -8.7% in the second quarter of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humanitarian group: Don’t compare Ducey’s migrant bus trips to Texas and Florida
ARIZONA, USA — A coalition of migrant advocates held a news conference Thursday announcing they sent a letter to the Department of Justice, asking for an investigation of Governor Doug Ducey’s policy to send busloads of migrants across the country to other states. The governor’s office maintains the...
'Keep your chin up, kid', Arizona scholarships help older students seeking higher education
ARIZONA, USA — Several photos of family decorate the walls of Peggy Baze’s office. Large family photos to candid pictures capturing just a couple of people show a family bonded. Baze points to one featuring an older man with a closed-lip smile, his hand on his hip. “Look...
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states
ARIZONA, USA — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks.
Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot
PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
RELATED PEOPLE
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
Arizona the new Hollywood? Tax credit hopes to bring movies to the Grand Canyon State
PHOENIX — “We have been off the radar as far as the studios are concerned.," Randy Murray said as his crew packed up cameras and lenses. "People have just been flying over to New Mexico and Georgia where they have incentives," he said. Murray has run his own...
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
'Outraged and devastated': Arizona officials react to judge's ruling on near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — A Pima County judge's decision to lift an injunction on Arizona's decades-old abortion law has triggered strong reactions from the state's leaders. The injunction had been blocking the enforcement of a law on the books since before Arizona became a state. The ban outlaws nearly all abortions, except if the woman’s life is in jeopardy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young students are leaving Mesa Public Schools. Officials are trying to figure out why
MESA, Ariz. — One of Arizona's largest school districts has lost 17% of its kindergartners over the last three years, which has forced administrators to begin assessing how they should efficiently utilize its many campuses. New data shared by Mesa Public Schools indicate the district is continuing to lose...
Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday
ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
Maricopa County Attorney candidates recognize growing fentanyl crisis, plan differing prosecuting approaches
PHOENIX — Fentanyl is touching more and more Arizonans' lives, as five people die every day from opioid overdoses in Arizona. According to the state health department, fentanyl is the most common drug involved in overdoses. "It's devastating," Kim Humphrey, CEO of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones said. The...
'It seems to be a free for all': Mounting damage from recreational shooting could lead to big changes in the Sonoran Desert National Monument
PHOENIX — >> Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. There are parts of the Sonoran Desert where natural majesty collides with modern arsenals. There, one can find an abandoned washing machine shot full of holes, sitting next to a saguaro that shared the same fate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12News honored with 11 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards
PHOENIX — 12News was recognized with 11 2022 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The Southwestern Rocky Mountain region serves Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and southeastern California. 12News was recognized with the following awards:. 1. Continuing Coverage: "No Justice for Sammy"...
Will the Valley be habitable in 2050? An environmental scientist says yes, but with these changes
PHOENIX — Recent studies estimate the Valley will add more than a million people over the next few decades, but can we support them?. Lake Mead is shrinking, as is Arizona's allotment from the Colorado River. The latest projections indicate we could see more than 130 days over 100 degrees by 2040 and more than half the year in the triple digits by the end of this century.
'This looks like maybe the worst one': Valley volunteers heading to Florida to help those hit by Hurricane Ian
PHOENIX — While countless people try to escape the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Florida, some Arizonans are preparing to head right to the chaos. Patrick Simmons is one of them. His bags are packed. “I’ve got a week’s worth of supplies in a bag ready to go,” Simmons said.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0