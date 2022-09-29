Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
KSLTV
Increasing Great Salt Lake salinity predicted to impact Utah brine shrimp
SALT LAKE CITY — New research suggests that as Great Salt Lake shrinks and gets saltier, brine shrimp, a staple food for migrating birds and a boon to Utah’s economy, may be in danger of dramatic population declines. Brine shrimp are hardy crustaceans that live in the warm...
KSLTV
Crowd marched to Utah State Capitol in solidary with Iran
SALT LAKE CITY — A large crowd marched from Washington Square to the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Saturday to show solidarity for those suffering in Iran. “They are not asking for much. The women in Iran are asking for basic human rights. The government in Iran is just a fraudulent act, and they will never have peace unless America steps in to help,” Amy Zadh said.
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
KSLTV
Weather officials warn of hazardous storm with hail, lighting, and 60mph winds in southern and eastern Utah
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Utah weather officials are warning southern and eastern Utah residents of half-dollar size hail and gusty winds Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City initially issued the warning to last until approximately 5:30 p.m. but has extended it. “We have extended the...
