Man Accused of Handcuffing, Threatening, and Robbing Clerk at Bellerose Terrace Smoke Shop
The Major Case Bureau-Robbery Squad reports the arrest of a Queens Village man for a Robbery that originally occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6:15 am in Bellerose Terrace. According to Detectives, defendant Anthony Yates, 54, of 113-19 210th Street, entered Its Lit Smoke Shop located at 225-06 Jamaica...
Nassau prosecutors: Boyfriend of victim in Brooklyn body dismemberment case now a suspect
Justin Williams appeared today in Nassau County court on unrelated charges Monday.
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
Suspect arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal May stabbing of a man on a Greenwich Village street, police said Monday. Damon Clemmons, 25, is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection to the May 13 slaying of Samer Abdalla, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of […]
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
23-Year-Old Indicted For Allegedly Shooting 3 People In Yonkers
A 23-year-old man was indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting three people in Westchester County over the summer. Jaquan Henderson, of Yonkers, was charged in the shooting that injured three people in Yonkers in July, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 3. The DA's...
15-year-old shot during argument in New York City
NEW YORK – A 15-year-old male was shot in the ankle after an argument inside...
Allerton: Group of Five Sought in Bronx Robbery Pattern
Police said, on Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 11.50 p.m., in the vicinity of Olinville Avenue and Thwaites Place, a 38-year-man was approached from behind by five, unidentified people and was allegedly punched multiple times on the face and body. The group allegedly stole his iphone, and then fled westbound towards Bronx Park East.
Police: Fishkill man arrested for firing shots into pizzeria
State police say they arrested a Fishkill man who fired shots into Antonella's Pizza on Sunday afternoon.
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
Rider Threatens to ‘Get My Gun' After Slashing NYC Bus Driver in Exit Spat
A man seemingly angered about having to exit the front of the bus, instead of through the back doors, slashed the driver twice before fleeing the Manhattan stop, authorities said Sunday. Cops said the violent ordeal unfolded after the suspect and a second rider tried getting off the back of...
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Police say they’ve arrested a Bergen County man on stalking-related charges. They say a search warrant was issued by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office cybercrimes unit pertaining to Daniel Pfeiffer. Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of...
Officials search for evidence at Poughkeepsie hotel where dad of Marist College student was killed
Police say the hotel's original plan was to close for three days, but that might change because there is more to process there.
Drunk Driver Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison for Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway
A Connecticut man who drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway last year has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Jorge Serrano, 30, was sentenced today to between 4 1/2 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He confessed to fatally striking a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021.
Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.There were no arrests in connection to the accident.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson weekend shooting
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced one man is dead, and a woman injured, following a shooting Saturday night in Paterson.
NY hotel killing was 'random act' police say
NEW YORK - Police identified two men in custody in connection with the murder of a man in the lobby of a Poughkeepsie hotel and say the gunman didn't know the victim. Authorities held a news conference to update the investigation on Monday afternoon. They said the suspects "were known" to law enforcement from prior incidents.
Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
