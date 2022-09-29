ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Suspect arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal May stabbing of a man on a Greenwich Village street, police said Monday. Damon Clemmons, 25, is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection to the May 13 slaying of Samer Abdalla, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
norwoodnews.org

Allerton: Group of Five Sought in Bronx Robbery Pattern

Police said, on Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 11.50 p.m., in the vicinity of Olinville Avenue and Thwaites Place, a 38-year-man was approached from behind by five, unidentified people and was allegedly punched multiple times on the face and body. The group allegedly stole his iphone, and then fled westbound towards Bronx Park East.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Freedom Of Access
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking

Police say they’ve arrested a Bergen County man on stalking-related charges. They say a search warrant was issued by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office cybercrimes unit pertaining to Daniel Pfeiffer. Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Queens Post

Drunk Driver Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison for Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway

A Connecticut man who drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway last year has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Jorge Serrano, 30, was sentenced today to between 4 1/2 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He confessed to fatally striking a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.There were no arrests in connection to the accident.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NY hotel killing was 'random act' police say

NEW YORK - Police identified two men in custody in connection with the murder of a man in the lobby of a Poughkeepsie hotel and say the gunman didn't know the victim. Authorities held a news conference to update the investigation on Monday afternoon. They said the suspects "were known" to law enforcement from prior incidents.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PIX11

Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy