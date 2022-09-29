ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
WMBF

Registration opens Monday for new parking decals for Myrtle Beach residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will have new parking decals for those who live within the city limits. The residential parking decals are available to city residents who have personal vehicles or motorcycles in the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. The city counts property taxes paid on vehicles as a parking payment, whether or not the owner uses public parking.
WMBF

Crash blocks lanes in Longs area; 2 people sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Longs area sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road. Two cars were involved in the crash. First responders...
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
WMBF

Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
WMBF

Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian. The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
