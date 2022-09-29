Read full article on original website
WMBF
Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
WMBF
Uncooperative tide delays removal of boat left behind by Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An uncooperative tide is delaying the removal of a shrimp boat washed ashore by Hurricane Ian Friday. According to Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson, MCpl. Tom Vest, the original plan was to remove the boat Monday at high tide. But that won’t be happening because...
WMBF
Police reopen all roads on Pawleys Island to homeowners, designated contractors
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Police announced on Sunday afternoon that all roads on Pawleys Island are back open for homeowners and designated contractors. They said the causeways will reopen to the general public at 8 a.m. Monday, but the county lot will remain closed until further notice. Pawleys...
WMBF
‘Sad seeing the pier’: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The people in the Cherry Grove community are taking the clean-up process one day at a time after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc along the Grand Strand coast. City crews in North Myrtle Beach have spent the weekend cleaning up sand, pieces of wood and...
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
WMBF
Cross stands strong at Belin Memorial UMC in Murrells Inlet during Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the Grand Strand with hurricane-force winds and an unrelenting storm surge on Friday. It damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach city leaders meet with Army Corps of Engineers to survey Ian damage
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach city leaders met with the Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday morning to survey and assess the damage brought on by Hurricane Ian. The mayor, city councilmembers and the city manager consulted with Maj. Gen. William Graham and Lt. Col....
WMBF
Santee Cooper crews restore most power; just over 50 customers still in the dark
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Most Santee Cooper customers have their power back on after Hurricane Ian caused thousands of power outages across the Grand Strand. At the height of the storm, Santee Cooper had 41,000 customers in the dark. The utility company says its crews have been working...
WMBF
Registration opens Monday for new parking decals for Myrtle Beach residents
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will have new parking decals for those who live within the city limits. The residential parking decals are available to city residents who have personal vehicles or motorcycles in the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. The city counts property taxes paid on vehicles as a parking payment, whether or not the owner uses public parking.
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground announced Saturday that it will not allow any camping guests in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a statement, the campground cited water, power and electrical issues caused by the storm as reasons for the decision. Ocean Lakes also said it...
WMBF
First responders encourage safety as cleanup from Hurricane Ian begins
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Grand Strand and Pee Dee wake up to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, first responders are reminding those cleaning up to do so safely. In a statement, Horry County Fire Rescue said some residents may want to leave the work to...
WMBF
Crash blocks lanes in Longs area; 2 people sent to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Longs area sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road. Two cars were involved in the crash. First responders...
WMBF
Goats will not return this season after Goat Island suffers damage, erosion from Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The famous inhabitants of Goat Island at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season. The goats were moved on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian and brought to a farm so that they would be safe from the storm. But...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
WMBF
WMBF
Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
WMBF
Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian. The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
WMBF
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A large shrimp boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian blew through the Grand Strand on Friday. The boat came ashore in the area of 21st Avenue South during the storm. HURRICANE IAN COVERAGE | YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS FROM THE STORM.
