ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI, JONATHAN MATTISE - Associated Press
Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (six, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three) (one, three, ten, twelve, thirteen; Lucky Ball: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 4-7-8, Fireball: 1. (four, seven, eight; Fireball: one) Pick 3 Evening. 2-8-8, Fireball: 8. (two, eight, eight; Fireball:...
LOTTERY
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (six, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $186,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy