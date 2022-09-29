Read full article on original website
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today was the perfect day to be outside enjoying the fresh air and connecting with your community. The people at St. Joseph Catholic Church did just that by hosting its 39th Annual October Festival. The church wanted to bring the community together by hosting the event...
Frontline Responders: Sylvia Peterson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responders series this week we are spotlighting Sylvia Peterson, who makes several different crafty items from blankets, toys, and even pillows from recycled materials. Peterson is someone who truly embodies service over self and does her part to make the community a better...
Dr. Hermogenes Villar Thomas Jr. M.D.
It is with great love that we share the passing of Hermogenes V. Thomas Jr., M.D., on September 29th, 2022. He was born on January 31st, 1934. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Nunilon Thomas, M.D.; his siblings Nati Sibberns, Nelly Ejercito, Felipe Thomas and Baby Daep; his six children MaryAnne Hanley (Brian), Leandro Thomas, Noel Thomas (Cleo), Christine Rigdon (Lenon), Maybelle Sparks and Maylynne Wilbert (Rand); his grandchildren Chris and wife Meagan, Matthew, Brandon and wife Kenna, Dustin, Lauren, Sabrina, Grace, Luke, Wyatt, Sam and Jacob; and great granddaughter Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents Hermogenes Sr. and Purificacion Thomas; and his siblings Corazon Thomas, Tita Braganza and Jett Thomas.Mones, as he is fondly called, was a great family man who took an active role in raising their children. God and family were the core of his life. He loved to cook for his family and even tended to household chores despite his busy schedule as a physician. He loved being surrounded by family and friends. He looked forward to gatherings and celebrations. Every year, he would take time to visit his hometown. Along with singing karaoke, he also enjoyed watching James Bond movies and boxing, and listening to Elvis. He was also passionate in caring for their family dog Beau.He graduated Doctor of Medicine from Manila Central University, Class of 1960. He married the love of his life while they were still both medical interns. His first practice as a doctor was in his hometown of Daraga, Albay in the Philippines. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he resumed his medical practice in Indianapolis. When his family moved to Meridian in 1980, he proceeded with his practice as a staff physician at East Mississippi State Hospital where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in April 2010.He was a devout Catholic and was an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian, Mississippi.
Patricia “Pat” Taylor Minus
Patricia “Pat” Taylor Minus, born June 30, 1937, in Eutaw, Alabama, died on September 30, 2022, surrounded by family. She graduated from Green County High School and attended Judson College and the University of West Alabama. Her greatest joys in life included China painting, playing the piano, gardening, water skiing, boating, and most importantly, spending time with her family. Pat was a devout Christian and a member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she also played the piano.
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
Robert Franklin Hughes
Funeral services for Robert Franklin Hughes will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Andy May officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Log Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Redistricting finalized for Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County supervisors Monday adopted new redistricting maps based on the results of the 2020 Census. The board had to look at all of the details and make sure there is proper representation in each of the five districts. The board said the changes made...
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepares for joint emergency alert system
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to report on Hurricane Ian, we want our viewers to always remain aware and up-to-date when severe weather is predicted for our area. News 11 has an update from the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency about its own alert system. In August, we...
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Canadian McKenzie Hughes won the 55th Sanderson Farms Golf Championship with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff at Jackson Country Club on Sunday. Hughes claimed $1.422 million for the first-place finish, as the tournament total purse was $7.9 million. Hayden Buckley of Tupelo and first round leader Davis Riley of Hattiesburg tied for 19th in the tournament as both shot 278. Ramey shot a 65 on the final day while Riley’s opening round was 66. Three other Magnolia natives did not make the cut after the second day. Mississippi Amateur Champ Brice Wilkinson of Madison shot a 151and Chad Ramey of Tupelo came in at 153 while Columbus resident Joseph Hanko finished last in the field with a 166.
Neshoba Central’s Rocket Man is taking school spirit to new heights
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that Reed Huffman is all about showing his school spirit. Just like an astronaut, Huffman, also known as Reed the Rocket at school, suits up in his Rocket suit to cheer on Neshoba Central. The third grader...
kicks96news.com
Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba
JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
Today’s forecast calls for outdoor plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting this week off with yet another great day of weather. We did welcome in the month of October over the weekend. We can expect temperatures to remain near or below average for the first few weeks of the month. It will be another beautiful day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the lower 50s. There is also a slight breeze in the air today, winds begin to pick up from the north at about 3-5 mph. Winds will continue to increase into lunchtime to about 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a great day.
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County
MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer. Authorities said Ransom was...
Nice this weekend, but there’s still a limited fire danger
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect some gorgeous weather for your weekend activities. The mornings will be nice and cool (hovering near 50 degrees), and the afternoons will be pleasant with low 80s & lots of sunshine! The only issue is that the dry conditions will continue (meaning no rain and low dew points), plus there will be a bit of a breeze (winds 5-15 mph). Because of this, there’s a limited fire danger risk. So, if a fire forms, it could spread rapidly. Make sure to use extra caution if you plan to do any outdoor open burning, and throw away cigarettes properly... NOT by throwing them on the ground.
Mississippi woman who reportedly shot her boyfriend loses appeal of her conviction in court
A Mississippi woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back has had her conviction in the 2020 shooting upheld after her appeals were denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Sharina Lee Wooten, of Bogue Chitto. Wooten was convicted June 18, 2021, in...
WDAM-TV
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
magnoliastatelive.com
Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek
Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
