CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 3, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Hear about what went wrong for the Cleveland Browns in the loss to Atlanta, how Playhouse Square is revamping its street front with Broadway-style touches, controversy surrounding cheating at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what we know about a lockdown today at Garfield Heights Middle School, and more on 3News Daily.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO