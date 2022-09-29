ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Ohio girl
4d ago

my grandkids love getting these booksthanks to Fran dewine for getting this program started throughout he entire state

Reply
2
Related
WKYC

NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd talks Ryan v. Vance Senate race, Ohio politics with 3News' Russ Mitchell

CLEVELAND — Chuck Todd, host and moderator for NBC's "Meet the Press" and the political director of NBC News, is making a swing through Northeast Ohio. On Monday, Todd stopped by WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell. With the midterm elections only about a month away, the political climate in Ohio and across the nation is warming up.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Christi Paul
WKYC

Men caught cheating at walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what went wrong for Browns in Atlanta, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 3, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Hear about what went wrong for the Cleveland Browns in the loss to Atlanta, how Playhouse Square is revamping its street front with Broadway-style touches, controversy surrounding cheating at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what we know about a lockdown today at Garfield Heights Middle School, and more on 3News Daily.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio boy has safety mandate named in his honor after dying at Outer Banks

New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages took effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is named in memory of […]
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#First Lady#Library Website#Wkyc Studios#The Dolly Parton#The Imagination Library
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
WKYC

Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
WKYC

Cleveland-based nonprofit receives national recognition for college success

CLEVELAND — The organization's name means "hope," but Esperanza Inc. was recognized nationally for doing more than just inspiring a dream. The Cleveland-based nonprofit organization was awarded with the 2022 Example of Excelencia for Community Based Organizations in Washington, D.C. Thursday night for it's program to further Hispanic college success.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Suspect indicted in 2020 murder of Akron's Na'Kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly eight months after he was first arrested, a Summit County grand jury has indicted Adarus Black for the 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron. Black, 19, is believed to have fired the shots that fatally wounded Crawford as she was driving with her...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio will increase minimum wage in 2023

Those working minimum wage in Ohio will see an increase in their pay in 2023. The Ohio Department of Commerce said minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy