CALGARY AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that the Company, in partnership with Alliance Petroleum Interests ("Alliance") of Dallas, Texas, has signed a drilling contract with Unison Drilling Inc. to commence horizontal drilling operations on three wells at the Company's Stockdale Horizon project in South Texas. The vertical sections in the Lambeck 1H and Jendgrov 1H were drilled previously, and the Company has now secured the drilling rig and services to complete the horizontal sections in the wells. Once operations commence, drilling the wells to the targeted measured depths of approximately 6,400 feet will take approximately three to six weeks Upon completing the horizontal sections of Lambeck 1H and Jendgrov 1H, the Company will move the rig to the McGrew 1H well to re-drill and extend the horizontal section of the well.

