Massachusetts State

Massachusetts native makes it through 1st round of “The Voice”, what’s next to come

By Kayleigh Thomas
 4 days ago

(WWLP) – A Massachusetts native has appeared on the singing competition television series, “The Voice” for its 22nd season.

Cara Brindisi passed the blind audition with a song from Taylor Swift called “All too Well”. 22News spoke with Brindisi on what made her choose that song.

“This song is really powerful to a lot of people and I really wanted to do the honor of conveying it in a way it was meant to be expressed, which is with a lot of storytelling and passion, just a lot of everyday experiences people go through, that’s why people love her music, so it was a great honor to sing that,” expressed Brindisi.

Brindisi at 34 years old never envisioned herself on stage before. After her first performance, both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani turned their chairs. She decided to join Stefani’s team in moving forward. The pop-folk artist says she has been a fan since she was a child and she felt that Stefani really connected with her performance.

She explains how it felt to perform in front of Grammy-winning stars. “That was one of the more nerve-wracking elements of this whole experience, especially at the blind audition. When you are in front of mega superstars, there’s a bit of pinch me, like are they actually in front of me,” she said. “It’s surreal!”

Upon returning home to Worcester, Massachusetts she says she has an incredible community supporting her. Before joining “The Voice”, Bridisi’s day job involved hospice music therapy around the state.

Clients and families of loved ones have been reaching out to her. “It’s been really heartwarming to see familiar faces and names saying they’re watching the show and they are supporting me,” said Brindisi. “There’s a lot of love happening and I’m very grateful for that.”

She adds that it feels wonderful to be representing Massachusetts. “This is my home, through and through. I’ve left Massachusetts and I always come back to Massachusetts,” said Brindisi. Massachusetts brings her back to her family, and music community, where she studied or performed, and practices her work. She has many roots for her to reflect on and feels connected to everyone in the area.

“There’s a lot of hard work ahead, but I’ve been living my dream.”

Cara Brindisi

She plans to learn how Stefani’s personality plays into her artistry. Brindisi will next appear in the battle rounds of “The Voice”.

