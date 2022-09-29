Read full article on original website
CT Consultants & Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie Announce Merger
CT Consultants Inc. has announced the merge of Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie, Pennsylvania. Henry T. Welka and Associates was established in 1969, it provides quality land surveying, civil engineering, and land planning services to those in the Erie area. Welka and Associates has completed more than 16,500...
100 Black Men Launches Chapter in Erie
There's program for black men that can be found all over the country, it's called 100 Black Men, and the organization has just launched right here in Erie. The Erie chapter just launched, and it took several months to get to where it is now. The Erie chapter has been...
Erie County Council, Executive Battle over Covid Relief Money
As Project RESOLVE begins to take shape at Penn State Behrend, so too does a power struggle in County government, with County Executive Brenton Davis pledging millions to the idea while several councilmembers urge patience. "The county executive has no authority to make any promise of money whatsoever," said Erie...
CDC: Erie, Crawford Counties See Low Community Level of COVID-19; Warren County at Medium Level
Erie and Crawford Counties are seeing a low community level of COVID-19 while Warren County has been placed at the medium level, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. At the low level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
Volunteers Ready For Weekend Cleanup Effort In Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteers are ready to hit the roads of southern Chautauqua County this weekend as part of an annual cleanup effort hosted by the Audubon Community Nature Center. On Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will collect trash along Route 62 and, if...
Titusville Moose Lodge Gives Back to Area First Responders
Monday night, the Moose Lodge in Titusville gave back to area first responders in a big way. Titusville Moose Lodge 84 held its sixth annual first responders dinner, serving up food to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders throughout the area. But it was more than just dinner, they also...
Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car
Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
Domestic Violence Awareness In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a push is underway to raise awareness on the subject. The Chautauqua County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault is sponsoring its 25th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence and 20th Annual Unity Day Celebration on Friday, October 7th.
St. Joseph's Oktoberfest Brings Community Together
Erie's annual Oktoberfest was held at St. Joseph's Church today, acting as a fundraiser for the church. The event also acts as a way to build the community. "It brings people together," said event-goer Mario Lozada. "Families get together, friends just enjoying the time, the good food and stuff like that. It's really an enjoyable time for all of us. I mean, even if we don't know each other, we end up talking and to know each other, stuff like that."
Gannon University Celebrates Homecoming Weekend
It's Homecoming Weekend for Gannon University. This fall weekend allows families to come and visit their college students and alumni to return home with their fellow knights for a visit. The Homecoming tailgate kicked off the festivities on Saturday morning. It featured food, a KidZone, a movie and book signing...
Fourth Annual Classic Car Show Benefits Catholic Schools
Car enthusiasts could enjoy a classic car show on Saturday to benefit a good cause. There was all kinds of cars for people to check out at St. Jude's School on West 6th Street for the Fourth Annual Classic Car Show. All the money raised goes towards the Erie Catholic School System.
Bro Man Sammiches: Giving You the Business
If you like to try new and different food options, there's one place in a very unassuming place. Fried food but not fast food, these are some of the creations being cooked up inside an Erie County Gulf gas station. The gas station is at the intersection of Peach and...
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
Sheriff: Jamestown Man Found With Drugs, Intention To Sell
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested last Friday after being caught with a large amount of drugs, money, and scales. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police Department SWAT team and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the town of Ellicott.
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI
Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was driving in a reckless manner. Police determined...
Police Investigate Car and Buggy Crash in Crawford County
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy on Route 77 in Crawford County around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. No injuries have been reported. However, the horse died on the scene. The investigation into the cause is still ongoing, more on this story as it develops.
Springfield Township Crash Claims Life of Man, Injures 17 Year Old; DUI Suspected
A man was killed, and a 17 year old suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield Township, Erie County early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on W. Lake Rd. just east of State Route 215 around 3:10 a.m. The driver - identified as Kenneth Peters Jr.,...
