Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Top 20 Live Shows & Concerts This Month: October 2022

Snag your seats for our picks for the top concerts and live performances taking place across Houston in October 2022. As we enter into the fall, the weather may start cooling down but the concert calendar is definitely heating up with a packed schedule in the city’s biggest venues.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Performing Arts Events This Week: October 3 to 9, 2022

See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Groove to the swampy blues of Tab Benoit in concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Catch a free show of Delta swamp blues when Tab Benoit and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band head to Miller Outdoor Theatre on Friday, October 14, 2022. Houston’s historic open-air pavilion hosts a night that showcases the sounds of Louisiana when Tab Benoit brings his award-winning blues-playing to the Miller Outdoor stage, joined by NOLA’s influential Second Line-style ensemble, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 3 to 9, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 3 through Sunday, October 9, 2022. This week, you can catch some indie rock legends gracing the stages across Houston, plus an annual Festival Chicano return to Miller Outdoor, a free DaCamera concert at the Menil, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
veranda.com

A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline

While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie

Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Renaissance Festival to kick off Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off Oct. 8 loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs and experiences will be open to the public at the festival. Those who have attended the festival in previous years have learned to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and other 16th-century activities. […]
HOUSTON, TX
107 JAMZ

Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?

If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
BAYTOWN, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 5 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: October 3 to 9, 2022

Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. This week, both the Astros and the Dynamo wrap up their regular seasons, the Rockets ease into theirs, and you can catch world-class polo on the pitch in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

What are the MOST HAUNTED Places in Galveston?

It might not get the press that cities like New Orleans, Savannah, or Salem gets - but Galveston could easily be one of the most haunted cities in the United States. Sometimes described as a 'cemetery with its own beach', Galveston has been the scene of much death and many tragic events. It is no wonder that Galveston is as haunted as it is.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek

Guests at Helfman Maserati inspect the new Maserati Grecale. (Photo by Camille Simmons) PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.
HOUSTON, TX

