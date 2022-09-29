Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
KSLTV
Utah teen who stabbed sleeping couple woke up wanting to hurt someone, charges say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy accused of entering a Taylorsville home at random and stabbing a couple in their bed told police he woke up early that morning wanting to “hurt someone,” according to court records. “When asked what he was thinking when he was stabbing...
Weber County man arrested with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses at Salt Lake Airport
WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A Weber County man was charged today after being arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 29, accused of intending to sell roughly 4,100 pills of fentanyl and 378 doses of heroin. David Ellis, 39, was flying from Phoenix, Arizona to the Salt Lake Airport. Officers from […]
Suspect in 2015 murder of young Utah mom arrested
A man who police believe fled the United States after murdering a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested.
KSLTV
Fugitive charged with 2015 killing of West Valley woman arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man who was charged with murder in the killing of a West Valley woman in 2015 has been arrested after seven years on the run. Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday, according to jail records. The Salt...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
kslnewsradio.com
Attempted kidnapping of a minor near a Taylorsville school
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. just outside Bennion Jr. High School. According to Taylorsville Police Department, the 11-year-old was walking home from school when she was approached by a man. The suspect, who was on foot, tried to get the girl to go with him to his car. He apparently asked the victim if she wanted to go for a ride.
POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
KSLTV
Wife and children flee from home before Orem police standoff
OREM, Utah — A man hurt his wife and went to get his gun when she and her children fled the home before a standoff with police Wednesday. Information from a probable cause statement explained more about the shootout between police and a man who barricaded himself in his home Wednesday.
Orem man charged after shootout with police
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man who was taken to the hospital after a standoff with SWAT and Orem Police has been booked into Utah County Jail. Zackrey Newman, 31, was charged with three first degree felony counts of attempted murder, two felony third degree counts of felony discharge of a firearm, two third […]
KSLTV
Relieving some stress with Casey Scott at Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re looking to let out some rage in a safe and fun way, Casey Scott has the place. He checked out Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden to help get rid of a case of the Mondays. More on Smash-it Rage Rooms here.
ksl.com
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash
LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
Gephardt Daily
SLCo D.A. Sim Gill clears officers from 2 police agencies in officer-involved critical injury cases
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has ruled on two alleged cases of Officer Involved Critical Incidents, and determined no charges will be filed against officers in either case. Both cases involved deaths that followed police pursuits....
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
KSLTV
Local nonprofit provides lunches for Salt Lake County students
SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden’s goal to expand free meals to 9 million more students by 2032 can’t come soon enough for some Utah families. Students have had to apply for free or reduced meals this school year since the federal program ended. This is the first time in two years they’ve had to pay for school meals.
KSLTV
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his 17-year-old son close by. Jake Hansen’s dog plays in the yard and his car’s parked in the driveway. But it’s been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood.
Teen arrested in Salt Lake City shooting death of 17-year-old
A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month.
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
