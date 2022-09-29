ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

ABC4

Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Attempted kidnapping of a minor near a Taylorsville school

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. just outside Bennion Jr. High School. According to Taylorsville Police Department, the 11-year-old was walking home from school when she was approached by a man. The suspect, who was on foot, tried to get the girl to go with him to his car. He apparently asked the victim if she wanted to go for a ride.
ABC4

POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

Wife and children flee from home before Orem police standoff

OREM, Utah — A man hurt his wife and went to get his gun when she and her children fled the home before a standoff with police Wednesday. Information from a probable cause statement explained more about the shootout between police and a man who barricaded himself in his home Wednesday.
OREM, UT
ABC4

Orem man charged after shootout with police

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man who was taken to the hospital after a standoff with SWAT and Orem Police has been booked into Utah County Jail.  Zackrey Newman, 31, was charged with three first degree felony counts of attempted murder, two felony third degree counts of felony discharge of a firearm, two third […]
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash

LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Local nonprofit provides lunches for Salt Lake County students

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden’s goal to expand free meals to 9 million more students by 2032 can’t come soon enough for some Utah families. Students have had to apply for free or reduced meals this school year since the federal program ended. This is the first time in two years they’ve had to pay for school meals.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube.  J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point.  “I could really have, […]
HOLLADAY, UT

