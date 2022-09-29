Read full article on original website
Related
who13.com
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a car accident around 7 p.m. between the 5300 and 5600 blocks of Douglas Ave.
KCCI.com
2 in critical condition following two-vehicle crash on Douglas Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in critical condition following ahigh-impact crash involving two vehicles along Douglas Avenue Sunday. One of those cars crashed into a house. According to police, a Toyota Avalon driven by a 17-year-old was southbound on 54th Street. Witnesses say the 17-year-old was traveling...
KCCI.com
Two people transported to hospital after car crashes into house on Douglas Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after two cars were involved in a crash. One of those cars crashed into a house on Douglas Avenue. Des Moines police and the fire department responded to the crash.
KCCI.com
Video captures moment car crashes into Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — It was 7:10 p.m. Sunday — a day and time Mallory Clancy will not forget. She was about a block away in the drive-thru with her daughter getting ice cream when she heard a terrible sound. "It sounded like a trailer full of logs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
who13.com
Teen driver allegedly ran through stop sign before crashing into another car
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are releasing new details in a crash that seriously injured two people Sunday night in the Merle Hay neighborhood. It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and 54th Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a Toyota Avalon driven by a 17-year-old was traveling southbound on 54th Street, at what witnesses told police appeared to be a high speed.
KCCI.com
One person taken to hospital after being shot outside Southridge Mall
DES MOINES, Iowa — A person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries after being shot outside of Southridge Mall in Des Moines. Police say that a car pulled up and fired around eight shots at the victim. The victim started running and was shot again. The victim has a wound in their arm and their leg. Police believe this is a targeted incident.
ourquadcities.com
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed during an altercation.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police say a man pulled a gun as officers approached him on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to a report of gunfire on 2nd and Court avenues around 2:15 Sunday morning. Police say Shardrack Kamara pulled a handgun from his waist as they approached him. . They say he dropped the gun and he was later taken into custody.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man arrested for robbery of a Boost Mobile store, police searching for second suspect
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is behind bars after an armedrobbery at a Boost Mobile on Des Moines' east side. It happened on Sep. 23 just after 11 p.m. Des Moines police say 29-year-old Johnathon Van Quang and another person went into the store and demanded money from an employee.
KBUR
Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
Des Moines, IA (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. TV station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in the hospital and another man has been arrested following a stabbing in West Des Moines. West Des Moines Police responded to a report of a stabbing near 60th Street and Vista Drive around 11:52 p.m. Saturday. Police say they arrived...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
One Injured Following Moped Vs Vehicle Crash in Perry Friday
A moped versus vehicle crash resulted in one injury Friday evening in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, the incident happened at 4:54pm on Willis Avenue near the intersection with 10th Street. After the vehicles struck each other, the juvenile operator of the moped suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The police department adds the crash was determined to be a no fault incident and there will not be citations issued.
KCCI.com
Close Up: The future of Des Moines' Market District
DES MOINES, Iowa — On this week of Close Up, we take a look at the future of Des Moines' Market District. A new food pantry was opened by the Des Moines Area Religious Council as the need for food assistance rises. Des Moines Public Schools starts a program...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly stabs Carlisle man, assaults woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a Carlisle man with a 14-inch knife and assaulted and threatened to kill the mother of his own children. Abdul Rub Jalali, 55, of 2105 S.E. First St., West Des Moines, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and first-degree harassment.
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man accused of stealing from ‘older’ person
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an alleged ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of 8720 Cody Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and securities fraud.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines teen arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A West Des Moines teenager was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting his mother in the home. Karrington Dee Maconwilborn, 19, of 6201 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
KCCI.com
Family holds 5K road race to end AHC
ALTOONA, Iowa — A family hosted a 5K race at Lion's Park in Altoona on Sunday to help find a cure for their daughter. One-year-old Alice Silver has been diagnosed with alternating hemiplegia of childhood, or AHC. The condition causes Alice to experience episodes where she is paralyzed in...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Man claims he's the fastest gun slinger who ever lived
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bob Munden said he's the fastest gunslinger who ever lived. No one had yet proved him wrong in 1992. Munden was a modern day gun slinger traveling from town to town proving just how fast to draw he really is. In the old west, you...
