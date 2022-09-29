ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

2022 finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — The finalists for Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin have been announced by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Ludlow's Steakhouse in Corydon and 5th Quarter Bar & Grill in Van Meter are on the list. Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon, St. Olaf Tavern in St....
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Plenty of sunshine to enjoy in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. The warm, dry pattern we're in should continue for one more day across central Iowa. Average highs are around 70° this time of year, but we'll near 80° again Tuesday. Clouds will start to increase from the west later in the day, ahead of our first chance of rain in a while. The system coming our way has actually been churning a few hundred miles to the west for a few days, but hasn't been able to overcome high pressure planted in the nation's midsection.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
City
Winterset, IA
KCCI.com

Run for Ryan: Pella Christian rallies around paralyzed teammate

PELLA, Iowa — Ryan Natelborg was about to start his senior season as one of the best runners on one of the best teams in the state. A swimming accident at a lake changed everything. On July 30, the Pella Christian senior was at Devil's Lake State Park in...
PELLA, IA
KROC News

Six Ghost Towns Are Lost Submerged Under Red Rock Reservoir in Iowa

Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Volunteers#Propane#Assisted Living#Iowa Company#Floridians#Agriland Fs Inc
KCCI.com

Close Up: The future of Des Moines' Market District

DES MOINES, Iowa — On this week of Close Up, we take a look at the future of Des Moines' Market District. A new food pantry was opened by the Des Moines Area Religious Council as the need for food assistance rises. Des Moines Public Schools starts a program...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Video captures moment car crashes into Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was 7:10 p.m. Sunday — a day and time Mallory Clancy will not forget. She was about a block away in the drive-thru with her daughter getting ice cream when she heard a terrible sound. "It sounded like a trailer full of logs...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
97X

This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find

Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
IOWA STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
KCCI.com

Family holds 5K road race to end AHC

ALTOONA, Iowa — A family hosted a 5K race at Lion's Park in Altoona on Sunday to help find a cure for their daughter. One-year-old Alice Silver has been diagnosed with alternating hemiplegia of childhood, or AHC. The condition causes Alice to experience episodes where she is paralyzed in...
ALTOONA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five

Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa mother encourages awareness of ovarian cancer

CLIVE, Iowa — Lindsay Wisniewski is 41 years old, a mother and an active runner. When she experienced intense back pain four years ago, cancer was not a possibility in her mind. "I thought it was kidney stones. It wasn't that. I thought it was a mass and it...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Warmer air for Iowa before a slim rain chance

DES MOINES, Iowa — HEADLINES:. Saturday's sunny 70s are coming back again for Sunday. Temperatures will steadily warm by early next week, nearing 80° by Tuesday. Iowa's skies will remain dry while the low pressure center that was Ian spins along the Eastern Seaboard. Ian's circulation finally travels back out to sea early next week, unplugging our weather pattern.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy