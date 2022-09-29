DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. The warm, dry pattern we're in should continue for one more day across central Iowa. Average highs are around 70° this time of year, but we'll near 80° again Tuesday. Clouds will start to increase from the west later in the day, ahead of our first chance of rain in a while. The system coming our way has actually been churning a few hundred miles to the west for a few days, but hasn't been able to overcome high pressure planted in the nation's midsection.

