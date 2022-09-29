Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
KCCI.com
2022 finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin announced
DES MOINES, Iowa — The finalists for Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin have been announced by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Ludlow's Steakhouse in Corydon and 5th Quarter Bar & Grill in Van Meter are on the list. Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon, St. Olaf Tavern in St....
KCCI.com
Iowan hosts supply drive in hopes of helping those impacted by hurricane
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines native Pam Bernard is still in shock after witnessing her first hurricane. She moved down to Port Charlotte last October. Hurricane Ian destroyed her home, leaving broken windows and water damage. She and her family were able to ride out the storm at...
KCCI.com
Plenty of sunshine to enjoy in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. The warm, dry pattern we're in should continue for one more day across central Iowa. Average highs are around 70° this time of year, but we'll near 80° again Tuesday. Clouds will start to increase from the west later in the day, ahead of our first chance of rain in a while. The system coming our way has actually been churning a few hundred miles to the west for a few days, but hasn't been able to overcome high pressure planted in the nation's midsection.
KCCI.com
Run for Ryan: Pella Christian rallies around paralyzed teammate
PELLA, Iowa — Ryan Natelborg was about to start his senior season as one of the best runners on one of the best teams in the state. A swimming accident at a lake changed everything. On July 30, the Pella Christian senior was at Devil's Lake State Park in...
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Six Ghost Towns Are Lost Submerged Under Red Rock Reservoir in Iowa
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
KCCI.com
Close Up: The future of Des Moines' Market District
DES MOINES, Iowa — On this week of Close Up, we take a look at the future of Des Moines' Market District. A new food pantry was opened by the Des Moines Area Religious Council as the need for food assistance rises. Des Moines Public Schools starts a program...
KCRG.com
Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa
One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.
KCCI.com
Video captures moment car crashes into Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — It was 7:10 p.m. Sunday — a day and time Mallory Clancy will not forget. She was about a block away in the drive-thru with her daughter getting ice cream when she heard a terrible sound. "It sounded like a trailer full of logs...
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find
Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
KCCI.com
Family holds 5K road race to end AHC
ALTOONA, Iowa — A family hosted a 5K race at Lion's Park in Altoona on Sunday to help find a cure for their daughter. One-year-old Alice Silver has been diagnosed with alternating hemiplegia of childhood, or AHC. The condition causes Alice to experience episodes where she is paralyzed in...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
KCCI.com
Iowa mother encourages awareness of ovarian cancer
CLIVE, Iowa — Lindsay Wisniewski is 41 years old, a mother and an active runner. When she experienced intense back pain four years ago, cancer was not a possibility in her mind. "I thought it was kidney stones. It wasn't that. I thought it was a mass and it...
KCCI.com
Warmer air for Iowa before a slim rain chance
DES MOINES, Iowa — HEADLINES:. Saturday's sunny 70s are coming back again for Sunday. Temperatures will steadily warm by early next week, nearing 80° by Tuesday. Iowa's skies will remain dry while the low pressure center that was Ian spins along the Eastern Seaboard. Ian's circulation finally travels back out to sea early next week, unplugging our weather pattern.
