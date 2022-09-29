Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are loading up a trailer of donations to send to west coast first responders affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations were collected Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be collecting again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Residents...

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO