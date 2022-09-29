ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

WPTV

How does Florida report its official Hurricane Ian death toll?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As conflicting reports emerge about the death toll caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, WPTV wanted to provide some context behind some of the disparity in the reporting of the numbers. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning...
WPTV

Changes needed for coastal communities as they rebuild from Ian's destruction

Michael Williams is joined this week by Dr. John Renne, FAU head for Urban and Environmental Solutions, who discusses changes needed for our coastal communities as they rebuild following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. WPTV's political analyst Brian Crowley joins Michael Williams for a round table discussion on Florida...
WPTV

Few coastal showers for Sunday; otherwise quiet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Humidity will once again decrease on Sunday with another surge of dry air working in. Mostly sunny skies will continue through Tuesday with typical early October temperatures, highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s & 70s. Rain chances will increase toward...
WPTV

California governor relents, decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances

After vetoing similar legislation a year ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that no longer criminalizes jaywalking. Previously, a jaywalking offense was considered a minor infraction that came with a fine of up to $196. While largely considered a low-level offense, opponents of the law said jaywalking has been used as a pretense for law enforcement to confront citizens.
