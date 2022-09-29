Read full article on original website
WPTV
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island following Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined Monday evening the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida related to Hurricane Ian. The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic...
WPTV
How does Florida report its official Hurricane Ian death toll?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As conflicting reports emerge about the death toll caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, WPTV wanted to provide some context behind some of the disparity in the reporting of the numbers. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning...
WPTV
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to send trailer of supplies to southwest Florida
Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are loading up a trailer of donations to send to west coast first responders affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations were collected Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be collecting again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Residents...
WPTV
Gov. Ron DeSantis provides details on latest Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
ARCADIA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference from Arcadia, Florida on Sunday to provide the latest details on recovery efforts from the massive devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. "This is such a big storm (that) brought so much water that you're having basically what's been a...
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
WPTV
Changes needed for coastal communities as they rebuild from Ian's destruction
Michael Williams is joined this week by Dr. John Renne, FAU head for Urban and Environmental Solutions, who discusses changes needed for our coastal communities as they rebuild following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. WPTV's political analyst Brian Crowley joins Michael Williams for a round table discussion on Florida...
WPTV
SpaceX donates Starlink satellite kits to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
WAUCHULA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Wauchula on Saturday and provided the latest details on recovery efforts for areas in southwest Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. DeSantis said he had contacted SpaceX's Elon Musk, who agreed to position Starlink satellites to help restore...
WPTV
Few coastal showers for Sunday; otherwise quiet
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Humidity will once again decrease on Sunday with another surge of dry air working in. Mostly sunny skies will continue through Tuesday with typical early October temperatures, highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s & 70s. Rain chances will increase toward...
WPTV
California governor relents, decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances
After vetoing similar legislation a year ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that no longer criminalizes jaywalking. Previously, a jaywalking offense was considered a minor infraction that came with a fine of up to $196. While largely considered a low-level offense, opponents of the law said jaywalking has been used as a pretense for law enforcement to confront citizens.
