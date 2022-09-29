ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Tennessee Football to wear Smokey Grey uniforms against LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in years, the Tennessee Football team will sport the Smokey Grey uniforms in its upcoming game. The Vols announced the uniform switch up Monday evening as they look toward their fifth game of the season against LSU, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon.
VolunteerCountry

Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee hosted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang for an official visit last week, and the 6'5", 330lbs mauler has set a commitment date.  "This visit definitely boosted their chances of landing me," Lang told Volunteer Country following last weekend's visit. "They set the bar ...
247Sports

'This is what we wanted our Lady Vols brand to become'

With a snip of the scissors, the vision that the late Pat Summitt and store founder Terri Holder had for Orange Mountain Designs became actuality for the Lady Vols brand. “Pat would be so proud of this store and where it’s come and how Terri has really taken ahold of it and just run with it,” said Lady Vols Basketball Coach Kellie Harper, who participated in the ribbon-cutting Oct. 1 to officially open Orange Mountain Design’s first store in Knoxville. “And now the partnership with Jeff (Goodfriend) and Alumni Hall and what they’re doing, it’s just really taken it to another level. It really has.”
wvlt.tv

wvlt.tv

wvlt.tv

WBIR

bbbtv12.com

wvlt.tv

WBIR

