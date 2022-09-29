Read full article on original website
Tennessee Football to wear Smokey Grey uniforms against LSU
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in years, the Tennessee Football team will sport the Smokey Grey uniforms in its upcoming game. The Vols announced the uniform switch up Monday evening as they look toward their fifth game of the season against LSU, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon.
Tennessee Vols morning report: Polls, Cedric Tillman surgery
They didn’t play over the weekend, but the Tennessee Vols football team generated plenty of news dating back to Thursday, and more came around Sunday. As they get set to prepare for the LSU Tigers, these stories are still relevant. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with the...
Tennessee’s wide receiver Cedric Tillman questionable, Vols DB Warren Burrell out
The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department's structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
Attending Vols' win over Florida 'magical' for five-star QB commit Iamaleava
Five-star Tennessee quarterback commitment Nicholaus Iamaleava, the star of the Vols' 2023 class, discusses his latest trip to Knoxville for Tennessee's win over Florida on Sept. 24.
Brian Kelly speaks about early kickoff for Tennessee game: 'If you're not excited for that, I don't know what gets you going'
Brian Kelly said Tennessee is deserving of its ranking, which this week is No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The LSU coach believes it will still be a big game even though kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time at Tiger Stadium. At his press conference on Monday,...
Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Sets Commitment Date
Tennessee hosted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang for an official visit last week, and the 6'5", 330lbs mauler has set a commitment date. "This visit definitely boosted their chances of landing me," Lang told Volunteer Country following last weekend's visit. "They set the bar ...
'This is what we wanted our Lady Vols brand to become'
With a snip of the scissors, the vision that the late Pat Summitt and store founder Terri Holder had for Orange Mountain Designs became actuality for the Lady Vols brand. “Pat would be so proud of this store and where it’s come and how Terri has really taken ahold of it and just run with it,” said Lady Vols Basketball Coach Kellie Harper, who participated in the ribbon-cutting Oct. 1 to officially open Orange Mountain Design’s first store in Knoxville. “And now the partnership with Jeff (Goodfriend) and Alumni Hall and what they’re doing, it’s just really taken it to another level. It really has.”
Vols WR Target Mazeo Bennett Jr. Trims List, Sets Decision Date
Greenville High School (S.C.) standout 2024 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. is one of the most coveted prospects in the country for his class, and the talented wide receiver has cut his list down to eight schools and set a commitment date. The eight schools include Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, ...
5STAR PHOTOS: Bradley Central at Bearden Bulldogs – Week 7 (2022)
5Star Preps was on hand for Friday’s Class 6A region game between visiting Bradley Central and the host Bearden Bulldogs. We have some free pic samples for you below, but to view all 83 photos you’ll need to log in to your 5Star Preps account. Photos are by...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday night. The official stated that at around 10:30 p.m. a man was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
UT Students camping outside for a place to live for upcoming school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many University of Tennessee students are trying to lock in on a place to stay for the upcoming school year, resulting in lines outside the leasing office. They’ve been camping out for hours outside The Standard at Knoxville student housing center, where some students like Avery...
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 undergoes surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to Twitter on Saturday to wish one of his K-9 officers a speedy recovery. Argo received surgery for two masses on his body: one on his chest and the other on the back of his neck, according to his human, Sergeant James Troutt. Spangler said an additional update will be released once the pathology results return.
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university's Lady Vol sports.
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
Film industry ‘booming’ for Tennessee as movie shot in Knoxville premieres
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm
A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall. Some of these events may change due to Hurricane Ian.
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
