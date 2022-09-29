Over the years there have been more failed gaming consoles than successful ones. With Google's announcement that its cloud gaming console Stadia will be shut down, that list of unsuccessful consoles gains another entry. The Stadia had a turbulent lifespan, and was criticized for its cloud-based service as much as it was praised for being an affordable way to get into modern gaming. The sales of the Stadia just didn't match up to expectations, though, and after making it through the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic and a global GPU shortage, Google Stadia will go offline for good on Jan. 18, 2023.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO