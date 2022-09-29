Read full article on original website
MrBeast Explains His Big Netflix Dreams
MrBeast is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious content creators on the YouTube platform right now. Since his breakout in 2017, MrBeast — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — has wowed viewers with the high-quality production value involved in the making of his videos such as a real-life recreation of the Netflix series "Squid Game" or building a to-scale replica of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. As a result, MrBeast has racked up over 100 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, but YouTube isn't the only platform the content creator wants to make a name for himself on.
How Ludwig And Jschlatt Are Combating YouTube's Copyright Rules
It's no secret that YouTube's copyright rules are strict. Not only that – strikes are often issued without good reason. No one is immune from the threat of a YouTube copyright strike, including some of the platform's biggest names. In PewDiePie's case, he got into copyright trouble for music he created himself, which is a clear example of how convoluted YouTube's messy policies can become. Developer Bungie went so far as to file a lawsuit against YouTube for fraudulent copyright claims.
The Real Reason MrBeast Walked Away From A $1 Billion Deal
Known for his high production value videos and infectious personality, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has rapidly ascended from an obscure YouTuber to one of the biggest content creators on the platform. Having done severe damage to his bank account in the past with high-quality challenges, such as recreating a true-to-life version of "Squid Game" where participants didn't have to worry about death as the result of failure, MrBeast has ascended into legendary territory and has officially surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube. This undoubtedly made his channel one of the most valuable on the platform.
PlayStation Stars' Customer Service Priority Has Fans In An Uproar
Back in July 2022, Sony unveiled PlayStation Stars, a loyalty program meant to reward players for playing games and being active on the PlayStation Network. This reveal came just after Sony made another big change by adding various tiers to its PlayStation Plus service, which resulted in the company needing to respond to fan backlash. While the initial announcement for PlayStation Stars was vague on details, fans have since learned the specifics as the program was rolled out in Asia on September 28. As the elements of PlayStation Stars become clear, many fans are in an uproar over one aspect of the program that concerns customer service support.
What Happens To These Exclusive Games After Stadia Closes Down?
For some time, gamers have been wondering what's going on with Google Stadia. When Google took a risk by jumping into gaming, no one knew how things were going to turn out. And after remaining relatively quiet for some time, Google has announced that it will be ceasing Stadia service in early 2023. Fans of the platform are saying RIP to Google Stadia, but many are also left with very real concerns about what will happen after Stadia is gone.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes
"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
Splatoon 3: What Is The Tacticooler And What Does It Do?
"Splatoon 3" released in September 2022 to great reviews from critics. It has continued to exceed expectations, enjoying one of the biggest launches in the history of Japan. While it boasts a relatively short single-player campaign, the competitive multiplayer serves as the core of the series. When diving into the multiplayer for the first time, players will find a fast-paced experience full of light-hearted, paint-shooting action. Newcomers may be overwhelmed with so many game modes, like the Salmon Run, to discover and features to unlock. Even returning players will find original mechanics and equipment to figure out, such as the Zipcaster.
Meta Quest 2 Vs Valve Index: Which VR Headset Is Better?
The Meta Quest 2 and the Valve Index are perhaps the most well-known VR systems available to the public in 2022. Known as the Oculus Quest until its rebranding, the Meta Quest 2 is the successor to one of the original mass-market VR kits and is about the same price, or slightly cheaper than, most gaming consoles. The Valve Index, on the other hand, is a high-end VR set with extremely modern graphics for a much higher price.
The Stunning Transformation Of The Last Of Us
Sony has an incredibly strong library of first party titles that it has built over its generations of consoles. One of its youngest first party series is "The Last of Us." Despite this, the games have had a massive impact on the games industry. Developed by industry veteran studio Naughty Dog, the series is beloved for its intricate storytelling, level design, deeply realized characters, and its breathtaking technological advancements with each release.
Valorant: How To Fix Error Code 43
The free-to-play atmosphere in "Valorant" is constantly growing. According to data from Active Player, the game's been gaining players monthly since November 2022, and it's easy to see why. While the game isn't set in the same universe as Riot's other popular PC title, "League of Legends," "Valorant" has built a world and lore for itself that's both interesting and constantly growing with every agent release. The game is also changing esports and making it more inclusive, which is never a bad thing.
Things Are Looking Grim For Disco Elysium 2
The unique genre-fusing RPG "Disco Elysium" was something of an surprise hit, especially when one considers that it was the first release from UK-based game development studio ZA/UM. Its non-traditional playstyle, gorgeous artstyle, and existentialist story made it a near-instant hit with the gaming community, and its success has even led to the development of a "Disco Elysium" TV series on Amazon Prime Video. After winning several awards, including Best Narrative, Best RPG, and Best Indie at the 2019 Game Awards, it's no wonder there are plans to make a sequel. Fans of "Disco Elysium" may he disheartened to learn, though, that core members of the team at ZA/UM were forced to leave the studio.
Google Stadia Developers Were Blindsided By The Platform Shutdown
Over the years there have been more failed gaming consoles than successful ones. With Google's announcement that its cloud gaming console Stadia will be shut down, that list of unsuccessful consoles gains another entry. The Stadia had a turbulent lifespan, and was criticized for its cloud-based service as much as it was praised for being an affordable way to get into modern gaming. The sales of the Stadia just didn't match up to expectations, though, and after making it through the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic and a global GPU shortage, Google Stadia will go offline for good on Jan. 18, 2023.
Stadia Controllers May Have A Second Life After All
Last week, Google announced it would shut down its cloud gaming streaming service, Stadia, on Jan. 18, 2023. Although Google plans to refund any hardware and software purchases made through the Google App, many gamers were still disappointed to hear that the service was winding down. For example, one Twitter user is expected to lose 6000 hours of progress on "Red Dead Redemption 2" due to the shutdown.
Leak Reveals Returnal Is About To Look Even Better
"Returnal" was a big hit with PlayStation fans when it released in 2021. Launched as a brand new IP and PS5 exclusive just under six months after the debut of Sony's fifth console, "Returnal" outsold nearly all of the competition in a day in the U.S. and Canada – even heavy hitters like "FIFA 21" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War." The third-person shooter roguelike may soon reach an even larger audience.
Ed Sheeran Is Becoming Pokémon Canon
As it turns out, Ed Sheeran is a fan of much more than just making chart-topping music. He also loves the world of "Pokémon." That's why Sheeran has released a new song that's set to be featured in the upcoming games "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet," according to a new press release from Sheeran and The Pokémon Company. The song, called "Celestial," also arrived with a highly-produced music video featuring Sheeran going on his very own "Pokémon" journey.
