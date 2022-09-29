Read full article on original website
New Regional Superintendent in Macon and Piatt county
There is a new Regional Superintendent in Macon and Piatt county. Jill Reedy, will be taking over for Matthew Synder, who retired at the end of September. Reedy will serve the remainder of Synder's team from October 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. “I am eager to tell our story....
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
Donate blood at the Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield is partnering with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive in October. The drive is being held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Lincoln Library. Organizers ask that you make an appointment by clicking here, or...
Artisan products help raise money to restore former Ursuline campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Artisan and Antique Market was held in Springfield on Saturday. More than 160 artisan vendors were at Brinkerhoff Mansion and the former Ursuline campus. Organizers wanted to focus on handmade items to help support local artists. Planning for the event started back in May...
Springfield receives $800,000 to improve infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will receive $800,000 in grants to back its transportation planning efforts. The grants are from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “This grant will support the City of Springfield’s mission to set up a strategic direction to develop and improve our infrastructure,” said Dorris Turner,...
Children's art auction to raise money for crisis nursery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, in partnership with the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, is hosting an online Children's Art Auction. The auction is to raise money to provide technology upgrades for the nursery. More than 100 art pieces will be going up for auction. The...
Alzheimer walk in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The walk to end Alzheimer's is on Saturday at Southwind Park. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. inside Erin's Pavilion. The actual walk itself starts at 10 a.m.
Residents evacuated after pipeline fire in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple fire departments from Sangamon and Morgan counties responded to a report of an Energy Transfer natural gas pipeline fire early Monday morning. It happened just outside of Waverly in Morgan County. Law enforcement blocked off several roads just south of town. Nearby residents were...
Puppy dies in Monday house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Monday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 12:13 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of East Riverside Avenue. Crews arrived to find the home with heavy fire and...
Man injured while trying to unholster gun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An Urbana man is recovering after accidentally discharging his weapon, injuring his hand. Champaign police officers reported hearing gunfire in the 700 block of North Hickory Street early Sunday morning. However, no victims were found at the scene. A short while later a 31-year-old man...
CWLP crews headed home after hurricane relief efforts in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are on their way back to Springfield after helping out in Florida. We're told that each crew member worked 16-hour days helping municipal utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) with outage restoration efforts in Orlando. OUC had outages totaling...
Man charged after argument leads to shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man is facing charges after an argument turned violent in Champaign last week. The shooting took place Friday just before 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of West White Street. Champaign Police say they found a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg...
Police search for person of interest in 16-year-old's shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to identify a subject they believe is connected to a shooting. The Champaign Police Department said they were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, on September 16, for a report of a shooting with an injury.
