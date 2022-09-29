ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
iheart.com

Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
kgns.tv

Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of a gang member along with several undocumented immigrants in a car. The Encinal Police Department says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the driver refused and gave chase on the northbound lane of I-35.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing boyfriend, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend. Balcones Heights police responded to a call for an assault in progress at the 1138 block of Babcock Road on the northwest side Friday evening. They found a 22-year-old woman at the scene who told them that she had been in an argument and a physical altercation with her boyfriend, and stabbed him once in the torso with a knife.
KSAT 12

San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather

A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
