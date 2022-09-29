Read full article on original website
WTGS
Man sentenced for murdering stepfather who poured beer on his mother's head
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WKRC) - A 20-year-old Texas man was sentenced Friday in the fatal shooting of his stepfather who, he says, was abusing his mother. Jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia guilty of killing 49-year-old Mark Ramos on March 5 in 2021. At the time of his arrest, he told...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting ‘longtime friend’ in the head, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting one of his “longtime friends” in the head over money, according to San Antonio police. Benjamin Nichols, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify himself, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
'Come forward' | Mother wants road rage suspects to fess up after son's shooting death
SAN ANTONIO — A photo of a young man is displayed on a telephone pole on the city's west side. The picture is of 22-year-old Mark Maldonaldo Jr. The roadside memorial is located at West Commerce and Capehart streets. It's where Maldonaldo was shot in broad daylight on Sept. 16.
Neighbors ask for man who caused 48-hour SWAT standoff to remain behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A man charged in connection with a recent 48-hour SWAT standoff in southeast San Antonio is due in court Monday morning. Some of his neighbors said they will be there too, asking the judge to revoke the probation of 28-year-old Baldemar Martinez while he awaits trial.
KSAT 12
Former Pct. 2 deputy finishes combative testimony as Barrientes Vela sentencing reaches third day
SAN ANTONIO – A former Precinct 2 deputy accused an attorney for Michelle Barrientes Vela of asking leading questions during day three of sentencing for the convicted ex-constable. Jason Castanon, who worked under Barrientes Vela in 2019 as her tenure as Bexar County Precinct 2 constable unraveled, was among...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest
SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested for running over boyfriend and his family with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for running over her boyfriend and his family after an altercation escalated, according to officials. On October 1st, officers responded to the 200 block of Colima St., for an Assault in Progress. Police say Jennifer Marie Maldonado became upset about comments that...
KSAT 12
Officer on administrative duty after shooting man who hit him with car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been placed on administrative duty after shooting a man who allegedly hit him with a car late Sunday night. Police Chief William McManus spoke to news crews after the incident, which happened outside a McDonald’s restaurant at Blanco Road and West Avenue.
Sentencing continues for former Bexar County constable Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the former Bexar County constable convicted of tampering with evidence last month, could find out her punishment this week. The jury spent several hours deliberating in a widely publicized, two-week trial back in August. The charges brought in this case included evidence tampering...
iheart.com
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
Texas man destroyed knife, painted truck after fatal stabbing, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of fatally stabbing a man and then destroying the knife and painting his truck in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Marc Louis Champoux, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, according to...
kgns.tv
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of a gang member along with several undocumented immigrants in a car. The Encinal Police Department says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the driver refused and gave chase on the northbound lane of I-35.
KSAT 12
Officer responding to disturbance call shoots, wounds man after being struck by vehicle, SAPD Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – An officer responding to a disturbance call shot and wounded a man after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a North Side fast food restaurant late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. outside a McDonald’s...
Man shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot by police after he hit an officer with his car Sunday night, SAPD said. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. near the McDonald's at Blanco and West Avenue north of downtown for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived at the location,...
KSAT 12
Live Oak man arrested in stabbing that left victim’s intestines ‘exposed,’ records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak man has been arrested following an altercation and stabbing that left the victim’s intestines “exposed,” according to court records. Phillip Andrew Montez, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
After nearly 2 months as a free man, capital murder suspect a ‘fugitive’ after re-indictment
SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two months as a free man, Richard Montez is once again facing a capital murder charge in the February 2018 shooting deaths of a teen and an elderly man on the West Side. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit...
Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing boyfriend, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend. Balcones Heights police responded to a call for an assault in progress at the 1138 block of Babcock Road on the northwest side Friday evening. They found a 22-year-old woman at the scene who told them that she had been in an argument and a physical altercation with her boyfriend, and stabbed him once in the torso with a knife.
KSAT 12
Teen injured in shooting on Highway 90, said San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was hospitalized Friday after he was struck by a bullet in a shooting on Highway 90, according to San Antonio police. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back, said SAPD. Police say the teen was...
KSAT 12
Security guard stabbed by shoplifter on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after stabbing a security guard when attempting to steal from a West Side store, said San Antonio police. At 10:07 p.m. Saturday, SAPD responded to the 4700 block of West Commerce Street for a cutting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather
A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
