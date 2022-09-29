Two people arrested after drug transaction in Mecosta County

The Mecosta Country Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a drug tip on Wednesday. They are 36-year-old Leslie Keech of Stanwood and 40-year-old Steven Brink of Grand Haven.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, after receiving the drug tip, deputies conducted background investigation, as well as surveillance on the target location. Keech had been identified for selling prescription narcotics. Her vehicle was also identified.

While performing surveillance, deputies were able to observe Keech park at a local business. Brink then pulled up to Keech for a hand-to-hand transaction. They then left the parking lot in separate directions.

Deputies then stopped both Keech’s and Brink’s vehicles. Evidence was taken from both vehicles, and the two were arrested and lodged at the Mecosta County Jail.

Both were arraigned in the 77 th District Court. Keech was charged with Delivery of Opium, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and OUID. Brink was charged with Possession of Synthetic Narcotics and Driving with a Revoked License.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube