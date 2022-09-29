The "What's Luv?" rapper opens up about his perspective on the recent robbery and murder of the 30-year-old rapper in an interview on the PEOPLE Every Day Podcast Fat Joe is opening up about the recent death of rapper PnB Rock, and how it has altered his own way of looking at fame. In an interview with Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the "All the Way Up" star, 52, shared his perspective on the robbery and murder of the 30-year-old rapper. "Every time a rapper is killed, it hurts me,"...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO