John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up
John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!
Oliver Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn appeared to be pretty pumped to join her son for the latest episode of his and wife Erinn's Unconsciously Coupled podcast. In a video shared Friday to Oliver's Instagram, the Academy Award winner, 76, is seen jumping "for joy" on a mini trampoline to Dua Lipa's "Physical."
Will Smith's First Movie Post-Chris Rock Slap Screens and Earns Praise: 'A Story of Adversity'
Will Smith is making his return to the movies. The Oscar-winning actor appeared at a screening for his upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed film, Emancipation, which marks his first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience. "Emancipation tells the...
Nicky Hilton's Daughter Makes Rare Appearance with Mom at Museum of Ice Cream for Charity Event
Nicky Hilton and her daughter Teddy, 4, attended the first-ever Young Hearts Friends Fest in support of God's Love We Deliver at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City Nicky Hilton Rothschild is teaching her daughter about the importance of helping others. The fashion designer, 38, recently attended the first-ever Young Hearts Friends Fest in support of God's Love We Deliver at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City, bringing her 4-year-old daughter Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn along for the fun. In a video captured at...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos with Chris Pratt and Their Daughters on Nature Walk
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 4 months, and Lyla, 2 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt are enjoying the fall foliage with their little girls. On Monday, the author shared a series of scenic photos on Instagram from a nature walk with her actor husband and their two daughters, Eloise Christina, 4 months, and Lyla Maria, 2. The couple and their girls take in the beautiful sights of the changing leaves while walking through a park with views of picturesque mountains, creeks and ponds. In one picture,...
Rosario Dawson Reveals She Met Her New Boyfriend Nnamdi Okafor at a Bar: 'Classic'
"He's in that same space of wanting to be of service," Rosario Dawson told PEOPLE of boyfriend Nnamdi Okafor. "That's one of the things we get along on" Rosario Dawson and boyfriend Nnamdi Okafor became acquainted in a very low-key (and relatable!) way. Speaking with PEOPLE on Saturday during the premiere of Below the Belt at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, the 43-year-old actress said she and Okafor met "at a bar" in the Southern California city. "Classic," Dawson quipped, agreeing that bar meet-ups still happen among individuals...
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
Former couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are parents to Apple and Moses Martin Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's kids are all grown up! The "Speed of Sound" rocker and Shakespeare in Love actress welcomed two children during their 13-year marriage: Apple, 18, and Moses, 14. After tying the knot in 2003, the former couple announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016 with the goal of amicably co-parenting and maintaining a healthy family life for their son and daughter. "It's so interesting because in a...
Fat Joe on PnB Rock's 'Traumatizing' Death: 'That Incident Changed My Life'
The "What's Luv?" rapper opens up about his perspective on the recent robbery and murder of the 30-year-old rapper in an interview on the PEOPLE Every Day Podcast Fat Joe is opening up about the recent death of rapper PnB Rock, and how it has altered his own way of looking at fame. In an interview with Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the "All the Way Up" star, 52, shared his perspective on the robbery and murder of the 30-year-old rapper. "Every time a rapper is killed, it hurts me,"...
Marlee Matlin Urged CODA Costar Daniel Durant to Take 'Secret Dance Classes' to Get a Leg Up on DWTS
Durant tells PEOPLE exclusively that he immediately texted his former costar — who competed on season 6 of DWTS — after finding out he was joining the cast of the Disney+ ballroom dance competition Daniel Durant received some practical advice from his CODA costar Marlee Matlin before hitting the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars. Durant, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he immediately texted his former costar — who competed on season 6 of DWTS — after finding out he was cast on the Disney+ dance competition show. "I let her know...
Kim Kardashian Launches The System True Crime Podcast with Spotify
The first two episodes of Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith premiered on Monday Kim Kardashian is taking her passion for justice to the podcasting space. Spotify announced on Monday, that Kardashian, 41, is narrating a new original podcast titled Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith. The series, which released its trailer and first two episodes on Monday, centers around the real-life story of Kevin Keith, an Ohio man who was arrested and charged for a triple homicide in 1994. "There is no...
Lindsay Lohan Says 'Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle' Ahead of Movie Comeback: 'It's a Part of Me'
Lindsay Lohan is feeling right at home ahead of the holidays!. The actress, who will star in Netflix's upcoming film Falling for Christmas, said that getting back on a movie set felt very familiar. Lohan has not starred in a leading role on film since 2013's The Canyons; she had a supporting role in 2019's Among the Shadows.
Shania Twain Details 'Future' Plans to Collab with Harry Styles: 'I'm Going to Hold Harry to That'
"I think we surprised each other [with] just how natural it was," Twain recently told Extra, reflecting on their 2022 Coachella performance Harry Styles is still the one Shania Twain wants to work with. In a recent interview with Extra, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer-songwriter revealed she wants to collaborate with the former One Direction member "in the future." After popping up during Styles' 2022 Coachella set for a surprise duet performance of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One," Twain,...
Courteney Cox Makes the 'Greatest Steak of All Time' After Getting the Recipe from Brandi Carlile
Many home cooks swap recipes with friends — and Courteney Cox is no different. The Friends alum, who often shares cooking videos on Instagram, posted a clip of herself making "the best steaks ever," a recipe that Grammy-winning singer Brandi Carlile gave her. "I'm gonna make the greatest steak...
