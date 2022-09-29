'Marathon, Not A Sprint': Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle Early Struggles

Metcalf discussed the mindset of the Seahawks following their two-game losing streak.

Rebuilding in professional sports is never easy, especially for players. For the players, some of them only have one season to prove they belong in the NFL, and doing so on a rebuilding team is a tough ask.

While the Seattle Seahawks themselves are going through a rebuilding process, they do have the talent to win games. This was evidenced in their Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.

However, it has been tough going over their last two games, with back-to-back losses to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they have the Detroit Lions on deck, and receiver DK Metcalf emphasized that they won't let the two-game losing streak impact their season long-term.

“Just focusing on ourselves and not really looking at our record because it’s a marathon, not a sprint," Metcalf said. "So, I know we still have a long season ahead of us and just focusing on the next game.”

Of course, Metcalf is right. A sample size of three games doesn't define what the Seahawks can do this season. What it does allow, though, is a glimpse into what they are capable of, which is a team with talent that isn't quite there yet in terms of competing.

How many games the Seahawks win this season is still to be seen, but they've shown they can remain competitive in games. If they avoid letting these rough stretches impact them, then while this isn't a season that they are likely to compete for the Super Bowl, they can still show signs of progress.

