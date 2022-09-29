Fun Pizza Kitchen Adding Location in Frisco

Fun Pizza Kitchen is adding another spot in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The latest addition for the brand will be located at 16066 TX-121 in Frisco .

Fun Pizza Kitchen has three other locations in operation: Irving , Richardson , and The Colony . All orders at Fun Pizza Kitchen are made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

The menu offers a variety of garden salads and fusion salads such as Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad and Mexican Chopped Salad. Guests can order sides of Margherita Bread with homemade basil pesto sauce, cheese, onions, fresh jalapenos, and olive oil, or the Greek Bread with pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, feta, olive oil, and oregano.

And of course, pizza! Diners can enjoy the Chicken Delight, which features roasted chicken and baby spinach. The Four Cheese is just that with feta, mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan, and the Fun Club has Canadian bacon, Roma tomatoes, and bacon. You can also create your own pizza or calzone, plus Fun Pizza Kitchen offers pastas, sandwiches, pita wraps, and a variety of desserts.

They are currently working on permitting for the new 2,600-square-foot space in Frisco. Owner Vipul Thakkar told What Now Dallas they hope to open the new location in December, but it depends on the permitting process.

