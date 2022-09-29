ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Fun Pizza Kitchen Adding Location in Frisco

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRFsT_0iFnDtdR00

Fun Pizza Kitchen is adding another spot in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The latest addition for the brand will be located at 16066 TX-121 in Frisco .

Fun Pizza Kitchen has three other locations in operation: Irving , Richardson , and The Colony . All orders at Fun Pizza Kitchen are made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

The menu offers a variety of garden salads and fusion salads such as Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad and Mexican Chopped Salad. Guests can order sides of Margherita Bread with homemade basil pesto sauce, cheese, onions, fresh jalapenos, and olive oil, or the Greek Bread with pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, feta, olive oil, and oregano.

And of course, pizza! Diners can enjoy the Chicken Delight, which features roasted chicken and baby spinach. The Four Cheese is just that with feta, mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan, and the Fun Club has Canadian bacon, Roma tomatoes, and bacon. You can also create your own pizza or calzone, plus Fun Pizza Kitchen offers pastas, sandwiches, pita wraps, and a variety of desserts.

They are currently working on permitting for the new 2,600-square-foot space in Frisco. Owner Vipul Thakkar told What Now Dallas they hope to open the new location in December, but it depends on the permitting process.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Lifestyle
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Frisco, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
Frisco, TX
Food & Drinks
socialwhirl.com

Oct. 28: All You Can Eataly

All You Can Eataly is back on October 28, 2022, and this fall, the best of Dallas’ local restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries are invited to join in!. At All You Can Eataly: Fall for Dallas, 1,500 guests can enjoy the best dishes, cocktails, and brews alongside more than 50 Italian wines and 30+ food stations. Join Eataly Dallas and our guests Loro, Asian Mint, Joe Leo Tex Mex, TLC Vegan Kitchen, Community Beer Co., Lalo Spirits, Balcones Whiskey, Lakewood Brewing Company and Bishop Cider Company to party alongside Dallas’ best. With more than 50 regional Italian wines to taste and more than a dozen bars set up throughout the marketplace, the live music performances from Iron Vine and DJ Steffi Burns will keep the high energy going all night.
DALLAS, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'

DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Pizza#Cheese#Food Drink#Irving Richardson#Mexican#The Fun Club#Canadian
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
CandysDirt

The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
DALLAS, TX
planomoms.com

5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas

There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
TEXAS STATE
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
634
Followers
242
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy