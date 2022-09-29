ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists call for major change to your favourite foods to combat obesity

By Sam Blanchard
 4 days ago
SNACK labels should show how much exercise it will take to burn off the calories, say scientists.

Warning shoppers they will need a long run to avoid getting fat could stop them bingeing on chocolate, crisps and takeaways.

Labels could be used to warn people they need a 20-minute run to burn off a KitKat Credit: Loughborough University
Polls found four in 10 Brits would find calorie labels easier to use than the current traffic light system Credit: Loughborough University

Scientists at Loughborough University found four in 10 Brits would find calorie-burning labels easier to use than the current traffic light system.

It could warn people they need a 20-minute run to burn off a KitKat.

Or that a half an hour walk is needed to use up the energy in a can of Pepsi or a bag of crisps.

Study author Professor Amanda Daley said: “Many people do not understand the meaning of kilocalories or grams of fat displayed on food labels.

“And they often underestimate the number of calories when labelling is not provided.”

Current food labels show the number of calories and weights of fat and sugar, and are coded red, amber or green depending on how unhealthy they are.

Polls of 2,700 people found one in three – 33 per cent – would rather have exercise labelling, known as physical activity calorie equivalent (PACE) labels.

But they were less popular than the current traffic light system, favoured by 43 per cent.

Two out of three Brits are overweight and guzzling junk is driving up the nation’s waistline.

The scientists said teaching people how long it takes to burn off calories would make them think twice about overeating.

In research set to be revealed at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, 44 per cent of people agreed it would make it easier to avoid scoffing snacks.

Prof Daley added: “PACE food labelling may reduce the number of calories selected from menus and decrease the number of calories consumed by the public.

“Evidence shows that even a small decrease in calorie intake and increases in physical activity are likely to be beneficial for health.”

Study author Professor Amanda Daley said: "Many people do not understand the meaning of kilocalories or grams of fat displayed on food labels"

