Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — Sweden has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines had leaked natural gas for days, the Swedish navy said Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas...
Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
Gas prices up across the US following Hurricane Ian -- but prices aren't rising in NC
The price of gas is continuing to rise across the United States after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall three times. AAA predicted last week that U.S. gas distribution could be affected due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways. Before Ian hit Florida, it made landfall in...
Warming ocean temperatures cause for Ian's rapid intensification
Warming ocean temperatures are fueling tropical systems, causing them to intensify quickly and become more unpredictable. Out of the 56 tropical cyclones that caused more than $1 billion in damage in the U.S. from 1980 to 2021, more than 70% underwent "rapid intensification," according to Climate Central. That means the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Music stops: Energy costs close Hungary theaters for winter
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY — A theater in Hungary's capital will sit through a cold and quiet winter after its managers chose to shut it down rather than pay skyrocketing utility prices that are putting a squeeze on businesses and cultural institutions across Europe. The 111-year-old Erkel Theatre in Budapest, one...
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
BEIRUT — When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless,” and Lebanon’s prosecutor general sided with the Kremlin and declared...
US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters
WASHINGTON — Federal officials are warning ahead of the November midterms that Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections while China is interested in undermining American politicians it sees as threats to Beijing’s interests. An unclassified intelligence advisory, newly obtained by The Associated...
Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials celebrated in early September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin’s access to cash as he wages war on Ukraine. The idea sounded simple enough: The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian oil....
IN THIS ARTICLE
AP PHOTOS: Ukraine bakery supplies bread for the front lines
KOSTIANTYNIVKA, UKRAINE — Seemingly abandoned during the day, the damaged factory building in eastern Ukraine comes to life at night, when the smell of fresh bread emanates from its broken windows. It’s one of two large-scale bakeries left in operation in the Ukrainian-held part of the Donetsk region, most...
Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar
NYIRAGONGO, CONGO — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “'Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?'” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'
PONCE, PUERTO RICO — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” while visiting Puerto Rico on Monday, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after Hurricane Fiona struck and residents worry that Washington's dedication to their recovery could prove fleeting. “I'm committed...
MAUREEN DOWD: Vladimir Putin's 'Medea'
EDITOR'S NOTE: Maureen Dowd, winner of the 1999 Pulitzer Prize for distinguished commentary and author of three New York Times best sellers, is a New York Times columnist. Way back when, I was a Cosmo Girl. I read Cosmopolitan magazine and studied its barrage of tips on how to attract...
