ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed

South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County

Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Okeechobee County, FL
Government
County
Okeechobee County, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Government
cbs12.com

Man takes advantage of storm to steal a vehicle

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Last week, while most people were preparing for Hurricane Ian, one man was taking advantage of the situation to burglarize the area. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year-old Javon Charles and charged him with grand theft. Charles and two other juveniles...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Glades County offering fueling station for evacuees from SWFL

Glades County Emergency Management is warning residents their area might have heavy traffic as evacuees from Florida’s west coast travel across the state. Glades County will be hosting a fuel site for evacuees. Drivers licenses will be checked to make sure the fueling station is being used by those fleeing Lee, Sarasota, Collier and Charlotte counties.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Damage#Intercostal#Florida Power
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Person hit, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a motorcyclist Sunday night in Melbourne. Police said the person was crossing Sarno Road around 8:20 p.m. when they were struck by the motorcyclist near Ironwood Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the person...
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County

Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

HALO receives 9 more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers

HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter received nine more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers. The delivery was organized by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. About 51 dogs were transferred and dispersed to multiple rescue organizations following the devastation by Hurricane Ian. Jacque Petrone of HALO said it...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy