Elkhart County, IN

Comments / 22

Layne Fireline
4d ago

Employers that hire these illegals should be prosecuted, E verify does not work and HR from these factories know this, no jobs no illegals, simple solution.

shamalamma dingdong
3d ago

More Elkhart circus freak drama. We got a play by play. It's easy to solve. Two guys go in a room and lock the door. They can settle the issue

Kalamazoo Gazette

Woman sentenced as accessory for driving brothers away after double homicide

KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman was sentenced for her role in driving her brother away from the place where he killed two people. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 20, was sentenced to 19 months and 10 days of incarceration Oct. 3, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridentstine. She was given credit for 19 months and 10 days because she had been in jail waiting to testify against her two brothers who were charged with two counts of murder.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping

NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
NILES, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction

KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam

The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
HARLAN, IN
wkzo.com

Youngest of 3 siblings found not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo couple

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury has found a man not guilty of double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple. 19-year-old Tikario Taylor-McMillon was found not guilty on all counts related to the murders of 33-year-old Katoya McPherson and 36-year-old Floyd Brashers Junior. The jury returned the verdict after more than 24 hours of deliberation on Friday, September 30.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Silver Alert declared for 26-year-old in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Officials have declared a statewide silver alert for Alicia Delacruz, who was last seen in Elkhart on October 2 around 4:10 p.m., according to the Elkhart Police Department. Delacruz is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at around 5'1, 270...
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping

(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers’ Fugitive Friday for September 30, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 30, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dennis Jones is wanted for two counts of Rape by Force, Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement with Bodily Injury, Strangulation and Parole Violation for the Original Conviction of Murder.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man. Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard but was just recently reported as missing. Stefan is 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Knox City Police Department warns of deceptive emails

KNOX, Ind. -- Officials with the Knox City Police Department are warning of deceptive emails being sent out to the community using Knox City Police Chief, Harold L. Smith's name. Police are warning residents not to open any suspicious emails. According to police, the fake address being used is from...
KNOX, IN
Fox 59

ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving an Indiana State Excise officer in South Bend. According to ISP, the excise officer was working a special detail at local convenience stores around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. For an unknown reason, he started to follow an...
SOUTH BEND, IN

