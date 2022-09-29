Read full article on original website
Layne Fireline
4d ago
Employers that hire these illegals should be prosecuted, E verify does not work and HR from these factories know this, no jobs no illegals, simple solution.
shamalamma dingdong
3d ago
More Elkhart circus freak drama. We got a play by play. It's easy to solve. Two guys go in a room and lock the door. They can settle the issue
Woman sentenced as accessory for driving brothers away after double homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman was sentenced for her role in driving her brother away from the place where he killed two people. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 20, was sentenced to 19 months and 10 days of incarceration Oct. 3, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridentstine. She was given credit for 19 months and 10 days because she had been in jail waiting to testify against her two brothers who were charged with two counts of murder.
abc57.com
Teen connected to shots fired incident after getting off bus ordered to Department of Correction facility
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A juvenile who was arrested following a shots fired incident near a South Bend school bus in August was ordered to an Indiana Department of Correction facility on September 27, according to a Dispositional Order by the St. Joseph Probate Court. The juvenile admitted to the...
abc57.com
Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
95.3 MNC
Four people arrested, illegally possessed firearms confiscated by South Bend Police
Some South Bend Police Officers are credited with taking several illegally possessed firearms off the streets. One of the officers was on patrol, on Thursday, Sep. 29, when he spotted a vehicle with an unlawful headlight modification and a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The officer initiated...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam
The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
WANE-TV
Steuben County police look for driver in hit-and-run that injured 2 boys
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that sent two boys to the hospital, one of whom has serious injuries. Police said in a release the hit-and-run happened in the 1500 block of West...
WWMTCw
Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
wkzo.com
Youngest of 3 siblings found not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo couple
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury has found a man not guilty of double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple. 19-year-old Tikario Taylor-McMillon was found not guilty on all counts related to the murders of 33-year-old Katoya McPherson and 36-year-old Floyd Brashers Junior. The jury returned the verdict after more than 24 hours of deliberation on Friday, September 30.
abc57.com
Silver Alert declared for 26-year-old in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Officials have declared a statewide silver alert for Alicia Delacruz, who was last seen in Elkhart on October 2 around 4:10 p.m., according to the Elkhart Police Department. Delacruz is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at around 5'1, 270...
thevillagereporter.com
Steuben County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit & Run Accident Injuring Two Juveniles
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a leaving the scene, personal injury vehicle crash that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 N in Steuben County’s rural Pleasant Township. On Saturday October 1st, 2022, at approximately 8:55 pm, Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a report of a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers’ Fugitive Friday for September 30, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 30, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dennis Jones is wanted for two counts of Rape by Force, Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement with Bodily Injury, Strangulation and Parole Violation for the Original Conviction of Murder.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
Kalamazoo man found not guilty in double homicide that his brother is serving life for
KALAMAZOO, MI — Relief swept over the face of 19-year-old defendant Tikario McMillon Friday, as the jury returned verdicts of not guilty in the 2020 double killing of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon, who has been in jail awaiting the outcome of his case since...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man. Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard but was just recently reported as missing. Stefan is 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes...
One dead after shooting near Wildwood Ave
One person is dead after a shooting that happened near W Wildwood Ave.
abc57.com
Knox City Police Department warns of deceptive emails
KNOX, Ind. -- Officials with the Knox City Police Department are warning of deceptive emails being sent out to the community using Knox City Police Chief, Harold L. Smith's name. Police are warning residents not to open any suspicious emails. According to police, the fake address being used is from...
Fox 59
ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving an Indiana State Excise officer in South Bend. According to ISP, the excise officer was working a special detail at local convenience stores around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. For an unknown reason, he started to follow an...
