Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
Tennessee education officials consider requiring course correction plans for students with Ds & Fs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grading is different for Memphis-Shelby County students this year, and now Tennessee education officials are working on ways to better grades across the state. This year they've already changed to a 10-point grading scale. ‘A’ is 90-100 ‘B’ is 80 – 89 ‘C’...
Rape kit update: Hundreds of suspects convicted or charged, Memphis police tell council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pertinent evidence in thousands of rape cases sat in storage for decades allowing violent criminals to walk free and strike again. Memphis police are still trying to find hundreds of suspects, but the city council stopped wanting to hear about their progress. Until last week. The Memphis Police Department gave the the […]
City honors Memphis 13 on 61st anniversary of district's school integration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city is honoring the Memphis 13 for their legacy of integrating area schools 61 years ago. A kickoff event was held Monday at Springdale Elementary with a screening of the Memphis 13 documentary, and a meet and greet with an artist who will create four murals, one for each school baring the faces of the Memphis 13 students.
13 of 26 Tennesseans charged in Jan 6 U.S. Capitol riot have now pleaded guilty
(Mike Osborne) — A Tennessee man agreed to a plea deal this past week after being arrested on nine charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Of the 26 Tennesseans charged following the 2021 insurrection, Memphis area resident Ronald Sandlin was charged with the largest number of crimes.
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said the charges stem from two shootings on North Belvedere Boulevard and one shooting on Angelus Street. Along with...
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city is looking to bring back the 1978 pension plan for first responders, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is talking about retention at the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re losing employees just to Amazon because of our pension...
Report: Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
MFD firefighter under investigation for allegedly making racist Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a social media post made by one of its firefighters. The Facebook post appeared to be racially motivated and was written by Steven W. Chillis. On Monday, MFD confirmed Chillis has been an employee since March 2020 and said...
How you can check out the new voting machines for Shelby County elections
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County voters will get a chance to check out the new voting machines before the November 8th election. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Shelby County Election Commission is holding public events to let folks try out the new machines, so they will be ready when early voting begins on Oct. 19.
Opinion | It may be politicking, but more funding for TBI is welcome news | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cynics might call it election year politicking. But whether it is or not, Governor Bill Lee’s announcement of additional staff at the state crime lab is welcomed news. Clearly the governor and Tennessee legislative leaders felt of the sting of sharp criticism for talking a...
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education
Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
Trial pushed back for suspect in deadly hit-and-run case from 2017
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial was scheduled to begin on Monday for the woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Overton Park that took place over five years ago. That trial has been pushed back until October 11. Joanna Goodfellow is charged with the death...
Shelby County man pleads guilty for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection
A Tennessee man who breached the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, told law enforcers they were “going to die,” assaulted two officers, smoked marijuana inside the building in celebration, stole a book from a Senate office as a souvenir and made plans to sell footage of his attack after his arrest pleaded […] The post Shelby County man pleads guilty for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Memphis 13: Documentary reflects on years following desegregation, honors alums who made history
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since the desegregation of Memphis City Schools, when 13 Black students walked into local elementary schools for the first time. Now, The Memphis 13 Foundation has partnered with the Memphis-Shelby County School District to commemorate the event with a documentary screening and a panel discussion with members of the Memphis 13.
New men's center honors fallen sergeant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Christopher A. Pugh Center, a new center aiming to help men in Memphis, opened Saturday, Oct. 1. The center was opened in memory of Sgt. Christopher A Pugh the second, who was killed while trying to break up a fight outside of his army base in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
