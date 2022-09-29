ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Juvenile Justice#Juvenile Detention#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Trial pushed back for suspect in deadly hit-and-run case from 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial was scheduled to begin on Monday for the woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Overton Park that took place over five years ago. That trial has been pushed back until October 11. Joanna Goodfellow is charged with the death...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Shelby County man pleads guilty for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection

A Tennessee man who breached the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, told law enforcers they were “going to die,” assaulted two officers, smoked marijuana inside the building in celebration, stole a book from a Senate office as a souvenir and made plans to sell footage of his attack after his arrest pleaded […] The post Shelby County man pleads guilty for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis 13: Documentary reflects on years following desegregation, honors alums who made history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since the desegregation of Memphis City Schools, when 13 Black students walked into local elementary schools for the first time. Now, The Memphis 13 Foundation has partnered with the Memphis-Shelby County School District to commemorate the event with a documentary screening and a panel discussion with members of the Memphis 13.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

New men's center honors fallen sergeant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Christopher A. Pugh Center, a new center aiming to help men in Memphis, opened Saturday, Oct. 1. The center was opened in memory of Sgt. Christopher A Pugh the second, who was killed while trying to break up a fight outside of his army base in Lawton, Oklahoma.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy