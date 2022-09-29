JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City.

Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the KIA forward into a 2018 Ford Explorer, which in turn hit a 2020 Chrysler can.

The driver of the Fiat sustained minor injures and was transported to Capital Region Hospital. The driver of the KIA also suffered from minor injuries, a crash report stated.

The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS .