Anaheim’s track record on transitional, supportive housing cited in response to state lawsuit
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) — Anaheim has responded to a lawsuit by the state of California over a proposed group transitional home in a neighborhood in the city:. “Anaheim’s track record and commitment to transitional and supportive housing is clear and unmatched in Orange County, as seen with our longstanding partnership with Grandma’s House of Hope,” city spokesman Mike Lyster said on behalf of Anaheim.
Candidate statement by Bonnie Peat, running for Cypress City Council
I am passionate about the City of Cypress and the values and characteristics that make it a wonderful place to live, work and play. With my years of involvement within the city, I know the importance of being engaged, listening to the community, and balancing the best interests of the majority of the residents, while respecting the rights of all.
Still Protecting Our Newport Assembles for Annual Meeting
On Saturday, Sept. 24, longtime citizen “watch group” Still Protecting Our Newport (SPON) held its annual meeting with community stakeholders at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach who were gathered in support of SPON’s mission to preserve the charm and beauty of Newport Beach. SPON regularly...
A rabid bat was found in Irvine
(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building #1 on Alton Parkway in Irvine, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
OC Health Care Agency announces partnership with Anaheim Ducks promoting mental health
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is partnering with the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League (NHL) Club in its first ever multi-year partnership to promote mental health awareness. As part of the three-year partnership, the HCA will cross-promote its mental health wellness resources platform, the OC Navigator with the Anaheim...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 2, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 2, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low...
Susan Shelley to speak at Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s October breakfast meeting
Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Members and...
An armed robber on a bike stole a necklace from a victim near Rosita Elementary School
On September 18, 2022, the victim was walking westbound on Hazard Avenue, directly in front of Rosita Elementary, when the wanted suspect approached him. The suspect was armed with a black handgun, which he brandished at the victim and demanded his gold necklace. The victim complied and handed over the necklace.
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced receiving the endorsement of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee (HJTA-PAC). Founded by Howard Jarvis, HJTA-PAC primarily focuses on electing good pro-Proposition 13 candidates to the Assembly, state Senate and, occasionally, local offices. “As a local Mayor and small business owner,...
Learn to make a difference with the climate action at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s First Wednesday Series on October 5
It’s not too late to make a difference when it comes to climate action! Join the Aquarium of the Pacific’s First Wednesdays event on October 5, at 7:00 p.m., as Robert Gehorsam, a contributing author for The Carbon Almanac, Dr. Peter Kareiva, Aquarium president and CEO, and other local voices create a community conversation about the climate challenge and what we can do about it. The Carbon Almanac is a guidebook and a collaboration between writers, illustrators, researchers, designers, and worldwide leaders that highlights important facts about carbon impacts and how humans can make a difference. Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of this book.
National Federation of Independent Business endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional district
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Federal PAC Committee, the nation’s largest advocacy nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing small and independent businesses, endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. The National Federation of Independent Business prides itself on being the voice of small businesses throughout the U.S. NFIB played a...
St. Hedwig Catholic Church to host Public Rosary on October 15, 2022
St. Hedwig Catholic Church is hosting a Public “Rosary for Life” on October 15, 2022 to pray for the defeat of Prop. 1. Join us for a public rosary on Saturday, October 15th at noon on the lawn in front of the church, as we pray to promote life, family, and religious freedom.
Seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8
Seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8. Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
October 2022 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s October 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 30
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
PHOTOS: Segerstrom and Laguna Beach battle in high-scoring non-league game
Laguna Beach quarterback scrambles and throws a TD pass to Aidan Mulkay as Segerstrom’s Isaiah Valdivida pursues. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Laguna Beach High School’s football team improved its record to 4-3 with a 41-22 non-league victory over Segerstrom Friday night at Laguna Beach.
San Juan Hills Football Stopped on Fourth Downs, Run Over by Tesoro, Remains Winless
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
QUICK OUT: Big defensive stop lifts Sunny Hills to narrow win over Fullerton
Sunny Hills Coach Dave Wilde talks to his players after Friday’s win. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Sunny Hills football team rallied for a dramatic 14-13 non-league victory over Fullerton Friday night at Buena Park High School. The Lancers Tony Salas led a defensive charge that...
PHOTOS: Santa Ana continues to roll with decisive league win over Calvary Chapel
Santa Ana quarterback Sergio Torres scampers for a long gain during the second quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone ). Santa Ana High’s football team continued to get strong performances offensively, defensively and special teams as the Saints remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Calvary Chapel 45-0 Friday night before a Homecoming crowd at the Santa Ana Stadium.
JSerra Football Can’t Capitalize on Valiant Defensive Effort, Falls to Top-Ranked Mater Dei
