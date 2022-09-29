ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

Anaheim’s track record on transitional, supportive housing cited in response to state lawsuit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) — Anaheim has responded to a lawsuit by the state of California over a proposed group transitional home in a neighborhood in the city:. “Anaheim’s track record and commitment to transitional and supportive housing is clear and unmatched in Orange County, as seen with our longstanding partnership with Grandma’s House of Hope,” city spokesman Mike Lyster said on behalf of Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Candidate statement by Bonnie Peat, running for Cypress City Council

I am passionate about the City of Cypress and the values and characteristics that make it a wonderful place to live, work and play. With my years of involvement within the city, I know the importance of being engaged, listening to the community, and balancing the best interests of the majority of the residents, while respecting the rights of all.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Still Protecting Our Newport Assembles for Annual Meeting

On Saturday, Sept. 24, longtime citizen “watch group” Still Protecting Our Newport (SPON) held its annual meeting with community stakeholders at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach who were gathered in support of SPON’s mission to preserve the charm and beauty of Newport Beach. SPON regularly...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

A rabid bat was found in Irvine

(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building #1 on Alton Parkway in Irvine, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 2, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 2, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly

The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced receiving the endorsement of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee (HJTA-PAC). Founded by Howard Jarvis, HJTA-PAC primarily focuses on electing good pro-Proposition 13 candidates to the Assembly, state Senate and, occasionally, local offices. “As a local Mayor and small business owner,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Learn to make a difference with the climate action at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s First Wednesday Series on October 5

It’s not too late to make a difference when it comes to climate action! Join the Aquarium of the Pacific’s First Wednesdays event on October 5, at 7:00 p.m., as Robert Gehorsam, a contributing author for The Carbon Almanac, Dr. Peter Kareiva, Aquarium president and CEO, and other local voices create a community conversation about the climate challenge and what we can do about it. The Carbon Almanac is a guidebook and a collaboration between writers, illustrators, researchers, designers, and worldwide leaders that highlights important facts about carbon impacts and how humans can make a difference. Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of this book.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

National Federation of Independent Business endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional district

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Federal PAC Committee, the nation’s largest advocacy nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing small and independent businesses, endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. The National Federation of Independent Business prides itself on being the voice of small businesses throughout the U.S. NFIB played a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8

Seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8. Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
localocnews.com

October 2022 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now

The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s October 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 30

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Segerstrom and Laguna Beach battle in high-scoring non-league game

Laguna Beach quarterback scrambles and throws a TD pass to Aidan Mulkay as Segerstrom’s Isaiah Valdivida pursues. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Laguna Beach High School’s football team improved its record to 4-3 with a 41-22 non-league victory over Segerstrom Friday night at Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Hills Football Stopped on Fourth Downs, Run Over by Tesoro, Remains Winless

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Santa Ana continues to roll with decisive league win over Calvary Chapel

Santa Ana quarterback Sergio Torres scampers for a long gain during the second quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone ). Santa Ana High’s football team continued to get strong performances offensively, defensively and special teams as the Saints remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Calvary Chapel 45-0 Friday night before a Homecoming crowd at the Santa Ana Stadium.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

JSerra Football Can’t Capitalize on Valiant Defensive Effort, Falls to Top-Ranked Mater Dei

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

