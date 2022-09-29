One of the most popular multiplayer first person shooters, Overwatch, is officially shutting down — to make room for players to transition to its sequel. Overwatch 2 will completely replace Overwatch, meaning all players will have to start from square one together when the new game launches. Unfortunately, none of your progress will carry over from the first game to the second, so players only have until Overwatch servers go down to play. But what time does Overwatch 2 release?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO