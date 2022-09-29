Read full article on original website
'Overwatch 2' Will Go Live Just Over 24 Hours After 'Overwatch' Shuts Down
One of the most popular multiplayer first person shooters, Overwatch, is officially shutting down — to make room for players to transition to its sequel. Overwatch 2 will completely replace Overwatch, meaning all players will have to start from square one together when the new game launches. Unfortunately, none of your progress will carry over from the first game to the second, so players only have until Overwatch servers go down to play. But what time does Overwatch 2 release?
'Cyberpunk 2077': Unlock Blue Moon's "Every Step You Take" Quest With These Choices
One of the beauties of Cyberpunk 2077 (now that the game is actually playable) is the ability to alter V's story, depending on what choices you make throughout the game. Every action has some consequences, and you'll have the opportunity to unlock quests specific to certain characters as you progress.
'Fortnite' Fans Are Still Waiting for a 'Family Guy' Collab
Each new season of Fortnite brings with it even more crossovers with iconic characters. Between superheroes like those in Marvel and popular animes like Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can don skins from almost any popular franchise. But there are some franchises that have yet to get their crossover in...
Sharing Games Isn't Simple When Everything is Digital - How Do You Gameshare on Xbox?
Sharing games is a classic past-time for gamers who want to share their love of a title with their friends. After all, what fun are games if you have no one to play with or no one to talk about them with?. Until recently, games could be shared easily just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Upset Because Roblox Kicked You With Error 268? How To Fix Unexpected Client Error
Did you try to boot up Roblox only to be met with a kick and this message: 'You have been kicked due to unexpected client behavior (Error Code: 268)'? If you did, then surely you want to know how to get rid of the error so that you can get back to playing.
Been Playing Too Many Fighting Games? Here's How to Fix PS5 Controller Drift
When you play a lot of intense games, it's inevitable that you'll eventually get too excited and smash down on the joystick in a certain direction. Getting too into a game is understandable, unfortunately though, being too rough with the controller can break the delicate machinery inside and cause phantom inputs. When this controller drift happens, it leads to more frustration, affecting games and disrupting shows and movies. So, how do you fix controller drift on a PS5 controller?
'Dragon Ball Z Kai' Lets Fans Experience the Excitement of the Show Without the Filler
The Dragon Ball franchise is still going strong to this day. The second anime series, Dragon Ball Z, is largely credited for having opened the floodgates for Japanese animation to reach mainstream international audiences in the early 1990s. The franchise has gone on to last for several decades, with new films like Super Hero and games like The Breakers continuing the series' longevity.
Season 2 of 'The Cleaning Lady' Is in Full Swing — Here's the Episode Schedule
Buckle up, folks! Season 2 of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady is officially in full swing. The drama series highlights the life of Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa (Èlodie Yung) who comes to the U.S. in hopes of receiving a life-saving treatment for her young son Luca (Sebastien LaSalle), who has an immunodeficiency disorder.
