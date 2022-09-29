Read full article on original website
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital program director ‘graduates’ from rehab
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Marie Aguirre, program director at Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital, has truly felt the meaning of her own work as she recently spent 17 days as a patient at Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital. Marie spent 25 days in the hospital at Las Palmas Medical Center beginning at the end of July, […]
City will be hosting variety of festivals, shows and events this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be hosting a variety of festivals, shows, and family friendly events in the month of October. Here is of list of events that will be taking place this month: Sunrise at Scenic Drive (In conjunction with Art on the Rim) Enjoy mariachi music and […]
City offers schools, nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
El Paso Folks Look Like a Bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers to This Texan
Tons of families in El Paso sure do love to enjoy the weekend grubbing out on some tasty Mexican food. Some of the most popular Mexican foods you will find at your abuelita's house or at a family gathering during big parties. Giving you those major hints should help you...
NM XC: Organ Mountain with top two boy runners at Mayfield Invitational
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School had the top two boys runners at the Mayfield Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Las Cruces. Corbin Coombs was the overall boys winner with a time of 15 minutes, 57.57 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. Teammate Jeron Wisner was second (16:10.57), and Jake […]
Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall
A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
Get Ready to Rock at Rocking the Rez Pow Wow This Weekend El Paso
There is something happening this weekend that is quite an interesting event. If you at all have ever been curious about the North American Indian ceremony then mark your calendars and save the date. The 11th annual Rocking the Rez Pow Wow and Skate Jam will make another return to...
Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area
The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Changes coming as Bite of Belgium celebrates 10th anniversary
Oct. 1, 2012, A Bite of Belgium first opened its doors – actually, its window – as a walk-up restaurant in a leased building at 741 N. Alameda Blvd. Ten years later, Jim and Jodi York own the building and the property surrounding it, offer extensive indoor and outdoor dining and have big plans for what is coming next.
El Paso community gathers to remember loved one who was violently murdered
EL PASO, Texas -- The community gathered at Sgt. Jesus Robert Vasquez park for a candlelight vigil to honor a man who was murdered in early September. Manuel Sanchez Jr. left his home on Sept. 4 to play basketball at that park, but didn’t return home. His remains and...
Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
