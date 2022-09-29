ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Las Cruces, NM
Food & Drinks
KTSM

City offers schools, nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Person
Tom Drake
daystech.org

Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall

A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA

Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy

EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culinary Arts#Art#Great Chefs#Volunteers#Local Life#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Oakland Raiders#Major League Baseball#Oakland Athletics#The Rolling Stones
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
RUIDOSO, NM
krwg.org

Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought

Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lascrucesbulletin.com

Changes coming as Bite of Belgium celebrates 10th anniversary

Oct. 1, 2012, A Bite of Belgium first opened its doors – actually, its window – as a walk-up restaurant in a leased building at 741 N. Alameda Blvd. Ten years later, Jim and Jodi York own the building and the property surrounding it, offer extensive indoor and outdoor dining and have big plans for what is coming next.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy