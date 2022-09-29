On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 8:29 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville, NC, where he is being treated for his injuries. At this time, the identity of the pedestrian is unknown, however he is described as a black male in his mid-twenties. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash is Donovan Dawson of Craven County, who was traveling westbound in the right lane of Neuse Boulevard. The New Bern Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the collision and attempting to identify the pedestrian. If you have any information regarding the collision, please call Officer T. Johnson at 252-672-4297.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO