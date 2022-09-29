Read full article on original website
Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery
HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
Suspect wanted in Greenville store clerk’s death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the murder of a store clerk that happened last week. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville. There are warrants out for an Open Count of Murder and […]
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for last week’s murder of a Greenville store clerk. Greenville police say they have obtained murder and robbery warrants for Elijah Daniel, of Greenville. The 18-year-old is accused of killing Zahran Jaghama last Monday night. Jaghama was working at Amigos Tobacco...
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
CAUGHT: Fugitive arrested in Edgecombe County after 8 years on the run
FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive was arrested in Edgecombe County on Friday after nearly eight years on the run, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Brandon Lee Garris was wanted for breaking and entering, trespassing, violation of court order and probation violation.
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday in Greenville. WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove spoke with Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter, who said the incident happened at 10th Street near Forest Hills Circle. A pedestrian was crossing the road when a vehicle traveling westbound […]
Do You Have Information — Motor Vehicle Crash Involving an Unidentified Pedestrian
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 8:29 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville, NC, where he is being treated for his injuries. At this time, the identity of the pedestrian is unknown, however he is described as a black male in his mid-twenties. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash is Donovan Dawson of Craven County, who was traveling westbound in the right lane of Neuse Boulevard. The New Bern Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the collision and attempting to identify the pedestrian. If you have any information regarding the collision, please call Officer T. Johnson at 252-672-4297.
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office gets $1.3M grant for SHARP, WEAR programs
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that its Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Program (WEAR) have been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant. The news was released by the US Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance. SHARP and WEAR are evidence-based substance use disorder […]
New Bern police say unidentified pedestrian hurt in crash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured. Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was […]
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
K-9 assists in drug arrest in Craven County during traffic stop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug-related charges after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway for a vehicle violation for a reported fake license plate. K-9 Karma alerted for the presence of […]
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
K-9 alert leads to drug arrest; man held on $2 million bond
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a man was arrested for drug trafficking due to an alert from one of their K-9s. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, has been charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of methamphetamine.
COLD CASE: Search continues for person who killed woman in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The search continues for the person who killed Amelia Betts six years ago at Pine Cliff Recreation Area in Craven County. On March 21, 2016, around 8:15 a.m., Betts was found dead near the restroom facilities by a man walking his dog at the Pine Cliff Recreation Area near Havelock. […]
Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
Man shot, killed in Mt. Olive, law enforcement searching for suspect
DUPLIN COUNTY — Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot near Reyes Verdin Lane in Mt. Olive. It happened Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at 3:08 p.m. Law enforcement said they found 33-year-old Vincent Edward Woodley Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS tried to...
Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
