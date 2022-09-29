NEW ORLEANS — A man wielding a hatchet was injured when he got into a fight with a person who came to his New Orleans home on Friday, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. CDT to the Bywater neighborhood of the city, NOLA.com reported. Police said the 41-year-old man came out of his home with a hatchet after a man was knocking on his door, according to the website.

