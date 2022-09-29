ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, Jefferson sheriff says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson sheriff’s deputies track down and arrest a man accused of a hit and run that left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Travis Barnes of Marrero last night. They believe he was traveling southbound on Manhattan Boulevard near...
uptownmessenger.com

Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shoots himself

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a toddler shot himself on Sunday (Oct. 2). Police found the 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound around 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Gen. Taylor Street. Lindell Mays was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish...
NOLA.com

Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
brproud.com

Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting

RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
wbrz.com

Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
WDSU

Marreo man accused in deadly Harvey hit-and-run

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the hit-and-run happened in Harvey at the intersection of Apache Drive and Manhattan Boulevard. According to JPSO, around 11:40 p.m., deputies found a man and...
WWL

Toddler shot near Auto Zone in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near an Auto Zone involving a toddler near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street, according to a press release. Police responded to calls of a shooting at around 3:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said that a...
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after child shot in Broadmoor

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police department is investigating a shooting that injured a child Sunday night. The NOPD said the shooting happened at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street just before 4 p.m. According to police, a boy was taken to an area...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New Orleans man carrying hatchet wounded in fight, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A man wielding a hatchet was injured when he got into a fight with a person who came to his New Orleans home on Friday, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. CDT to the Bywater neighborhood of the city, NOLA.com reported. Police said the 41-year-old man came out of his home with a hatchet after a man was knocking on his door, according to the website.
fox8live.com

TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested following a standoff that left a K9 injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Thomas Loftis, 21, James Loyd, 52, and Charlotte O’Reagan, 73, were all taken into custody on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.
