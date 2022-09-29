Read full article on original website
WDSU
NOPD searching for 2 men accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway on Sunday. According to police, the pictured suspects broke into and stole a grey 2022 Nissan Sentra from the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Another suspect...
NOLA.com
Two men carjack a motorist at Camp and Common early Sunday, police say
A 30-year-old motorist was carjacked at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Camp and Common streets when two men approach the side of his SUV, pointed a gun at him and demanded that he get out of his vehicle, according to New Orleans Police. The man complied, and the two assailants...
NOLA.com
Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shot and injured himself, New Orleans police say
A man was in custody after a 4-year-old boy shot himself on Sunday in the parking lot of a Central City store, New Orleans police said. The 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition as of late Sunday, police said. Lindell Mays, 25, was arrested...
fox8live.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, Jefferson sheriff says
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson sheriff’s deputies track down and arrest a man accused of a hit and run that left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Travis Barnes of Marrero last night. They believe he was traveling southbound on Manhattan Boulevard near...
uptownmessenger.com
Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shoots himself
A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a toddler shot himself on Sunday (Oct. 2). Police found the 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound around 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Gen. Taylor Street. Lindell Mays was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish...
NOLA.com
73-year-old man killed in shooting on Interstate 10, New Orleans coroner says
A man killed in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans Friday has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as William Manns, 73. Manns is the sixth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to police around...
NOLA.com
Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
NOLA.com
Driver found not guilty in Kenner road rage crash that claimed pregnant mother's life
A Jefferson Parish jury has acquitted a driver who law enforcement authorities said was involved in a high-speed, road rage-spurred crash in Kenner that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in 2020. The jury found Shannon Alvarez, 47, not guilty of negligent homicide and third-degree feticide Wednesday following a...
wbrz.com
Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
NOLA.com
He stabbed and assaulted nine people around the French Quarter, police say. Now he's headed to court.
A man accused of stabbing, threatening and assaulting at least nine people last month in the French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods will be held without bond pending a Gwen's Law hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to court records. Police booked Jamal Peters, 34, into the Orleans Justice Center last week...
WDSU
Marreo man accused in deadly Harvey hit-and-run
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the hit-and-run happened in Harvey at the intersection of Apache Drive and Manhattan Boulevard. According to JPSO, around 11:40 p.m., deputies found a man and...
Man dies in hit-and-run crash near New Orleans Fairgrounds Sunday evening, police search for suspect
New Orleans Police began investigating a traffic crash near the Fairgrounds that one person dead on Sunday (Oct. 2) evening.
Toddler shot near Auto Zone in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near an Auto Zone involving a toddler near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street, according to a press release. Police responded to calls of a shooting at around 3:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said that a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after child shot in Broadmoor
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police department is investigating a shooting that injured a child Sunday night. The NOPD said the shooting happened at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street just before 4 p.m. According to police, a boy was taken to an area...
Victim hospitalized after Monday afternoon shooting in Algiers
According to the NOPD, a female was shot in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive.
New Orleans man carrying hatchet wounded in fight, police say
NEW ORLEANS — A man wielding a hatchet was injured when he got into a fight with a person who came to his New Orleans home on Friday, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. CDT to the Bywater neighborhood of the city, NOLA.com reported. Police said the 41-year-old man came out of his home with a hatchet after a man was knocking on his door, according to the website.
fox8live.com
TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested following a standoff that left a K9 injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Thomas Loftis, 21, James Loyd, 52, and Charlotte O’Reagan, 73, were all taken into custody on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
NOLA.com
Driver shot dead on I-10 under Norman C. Francis Parkway, New Orleans police say
Another motorist has been shot dead on Interstate 10 in New Orleans, this one on the eastbound shoulder under Norman C. Francis Parkway, police said Saturday. He was the 25th person shot on major New Orleans highways this year. Most have been on I-10, the busiest highway in the region, but not all were fatal.
